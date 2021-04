Xi Focus: Xi emphasizes harmony between humans and nature when planting trees – Xinhua English.news.cn

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, speaks with officials, people and schoolchildren on site during a tree-planting activity in the Chaoyang district in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2021. The activity was also attended by other leaders including Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan. (Xinhua / Li Xueren) BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday joined the citizens of Beijing to plant trees and urged efforts to build a beautiful homeland with harmonious coexistence between humans and nature. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while attending a tree-planting activity in Beijing’s Chaoyang district. The activity was also attended by other executives including Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan. Xi planted six saplings of different species. While planting the trees, he told the young students around him to foster a sense of hard work from childhood, to study hard and to be ready to contribute to the development of the country with a strong body and mind. Noting that 2021 marks the 40th anniversary of the launch of China’s national tree-planting campaign, Xi praised the contributions of the Chinese people of all ethnic groups to make the country greener and help develop its forest resources. . The President, however, drew attention to important issues such as the insufficient total resources of the country’s forests and grasslands as well as the relatively low quality of these resources. Reiterating that the Chinese nation has always focused on the harmonious development between humans and nature, Xi said that the new stage of development has put forward higher requirements for ecological conservation, greater efforts must be made to advance green development and lead the global trend. development in this regard. China must remain steadfast in its commitment to prioritize the environment and pursue green development, Xi added, calling for achieving the goal of capping carbon emissions, achieving carbon neutrality and safeguard global ecological security. Stressing that building a beautiful China requires everyone’s efforts, Xi said building a beautiful China is ensuring the health of the great rivers and mountains of the motherland, as well as the health of the motherland. generations of Chinese. He urged Party members and cadres to take the lead in fulfilling their reforestation responsibilities, living green and low-carbon life, protecting planet Earth as a home of human beings. humans and by safeguarding the lucid waters and lush mountains of the homeland people lead quality lives. Enditem

