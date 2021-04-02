Donald Trump appears to shoot Hunter Biden in an interview





Father Trump knows the best.

Former President Donald Trump took a thinly veiled photo of his White House successor, saying the key to good parenting is to keep children away from drugs, cigarettes and alcohol.

The longtime teetotaler and father of five took the hit on President Joe Bidens’ son Hunter, who detailed his lifelong struggles with alcohol and drugs in a new memoir during an interview on Thursday. with Real Americas Voice presenter Gina Loudon.

You have to talk to them, you have to be with them, Trump told Loudon. A lot of people at some level, they’re successful, or they don’t have a lot of time, whether it’s successful or not frankly, they don’t give their kids enough time.

Trump, 74, whose brother Fred died of alcoholism in 1981, then stressed the importance of keeping his children away from addictive substances.

Donald Trump has stressed that the key to good parenting is to keep children away from drugs, cigarettes and alcohol.REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

You could have good kids, but if they start with drugs or alcohol and I always add cigarettes in there too, frankly but I say no drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes and I have been saying it to everyone for years, the first said the commander-in-chief to Loudon.

President Joe Biden and his family walk the parade’s abbreviated route following his inauguration on January 20, 2021. Mark Makela / Getty Images

Trump has said he is emphasizing his strict anti-drug and alcohol stance towards his five children from three marriages Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany and Barron to the point that they start to rampage in response to his fatherly wisdom.

You know, they don’t like it, Trump said. But so far I think it’s had a pretty good impact.

Hunter Biden poses with his father, President Joe Biden. Teresa Kroeger / Getty Images for the World Food Program USA

Without further details, Trump then told Loudon that he has seen very good children deteriorate because they turn to drugs or alcohol.

But, you know, I’ve seen really good kids turn bad because they’re addicted to drugs or alcohol, and you really can’t let that happen, because once that happens, then you’re dealing with a new ball game, Trump told Loudon, who served. as co-chair of the political organization Women for Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

In his new memoir “Beautiful Things”, Hunter Biden details his struggles with addiction.

Hunter Bidens’ new memoir, “Beautiful Things,” in which he details his battle with drug addiction after the 2015 death of his older brother Beau, who died of brain cancer at the age of 46, will be released April 6.

Biden, 51, has had at least six stints in drug and alcohol addiction rehab, including a crack cocaine binge in 2016.

Three years later, The Post exclusively revealed that Hunter Biden was suspected of smoking crack at a strip club in Washington, DC, where he had lost thousands of dollars on multiple visits.

The Post also revealed in October the contents of a laptop that Hunter had left for repair at a Delaware store in April 2019 and never recovered.

Emails on his hard drive show he introduced a senior Burisma leader to his then-vice-president father less than a year before elder Biden admittedly pressured Ukrainian officials to they fire a prosecutor who was investigating the company.

Donald Trump says he has seen very good children deteriorate after turning to drugs and alcohol. Dipasupil / FilmMagic

Biden admitted on Friday that the laptop could “absolutely” belong to him.

I really don’t know what the answer is, it’s the true answer, Hunter Biden said in an excerpt from the “CBS Sunday Morning” interview released Friday, before adding, I have no idea.

