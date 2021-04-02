Ormas: Jokowi ministers urged to focus on helping government





… the political scene during the pandemic has also become another aspect so tempting for presidential aides such as ministers and others. Moreover, those who want to advance to the presidential election of 2024 … Jakarta (ANTARA) – Community organization Laskar Dewa Ruci has called on ministers in President Joko Widodo’s cabinet to focus on helping the government overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. Laskar Dewa Ruci chief Mochtar Mohamad in a press release in Jakarta on Friday said the government’s performance in dealing with this problem was being tested at a very serious level. Also Read: Waiting for Progress and Breakthroughs from Cabinet Forward Indonesia The public expects a professional performance and the totality of the presidential assistants, so that the presidential assistants can make the most appropriate policies in times of crisis like today. He felt that the government has now made various efforts, including subsidizing basic community needs such as education, health and even subsidizing the interest of restructuring bad debts in banks. However, he said, it would further worsen the state’s financial situation and the popular economy. The government should have focused on the policy of microeconomic independence of the people, rather than subsidies and subsidies. Read also: Observer: the assistant to the president in the field of law must have great integrity “However, the political scene during the pandemic has also become the other side which is so tempting for presidential assistants such as ministers or the like. Especially those who want to advance to the 2024 presidential election,” he said. declared. He regretted that the pandemic was being used as a political stage by a number of ministers, which could be seen from the creeping images on massive social media. Read also: Observer: The momentum of the president on the evaluation of the performance of ministers He said several polling agencies had launched a number of names of ministers or ministerial-level officials who were included in the 2024 presidential candidate swaps. Although the election is slated for March 2024, the steps will begin 20 months before polling day. Mohamad stressed that if the conditions in the ranks of the presidential assistants were not fixed, it would lead to the stability of the Indonesian cabinet Maju. According to him, being a presidential candidate is the right of all the children of the nation. Also Read: Observer Said About Jokowi Cabinet “If you intend to run for president, ministers or presidential assistants should consciously resign,” he said. Journalist: Fauzi

Editor: Ade P Marboen

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2021

