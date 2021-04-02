Modis’ visit failed to convince Aam Janta in Bangladesh

Fifty years ago, in 1971, India added colors of victory and feathers to the hat of the Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently came, saw, but could not win the hearts and minds of the people of Bangladesh. His visit to Bangladesh was to mark the 50th anniversary of the Bangladeshi nation, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Perhaps Modi could not meet the expectations of the aam janata in Bangladesh.

Agitation led by the left-wing alliance and its student group protested Modis’ visit. Soon, Islamist groups voiced their protests, followed by right-wing parties. Islamists have accused India of persecuting Muslims in India, especially Kashmir.

No one was surprised why Islamists, elements on the right and on the left, failed to also mention Uyghur Muslims facing ethnic cleansing in China, crimes against humanity in Balochistan under the occupation of Pakistan and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen caused by Saudi Arabia’s proxy war. Arabia and the United Arab Emirates against Iran.

Liberation war

There is nothing to deny that the two South Asian neighbors, Bangladesh and India, share a common history and linguistic and cultural heritage. The two neighboring strategic locations complement each other and offer the possibility of further developing economic ties.

Nonetheless, the brutal birth of Bangladesh shattered the so-called myth of the controversial two-nation theory, a dream of Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in less than 25 years.

East Bengal, a predominantly Muslim region, has decided to marry in strange slavery with a country nearly 2,026 kilometers apart. But Pakistan’s elites and military rulers frowned at the fish and rice-eating Bangalis as second-class citizens.

After nine months of birth pains, the country was freed from the yoke of marauding Pakistani troops.

India is the largest democracy in the world, but it was not economically stable in the 1970s and had to shoulder the burden of providing shelter, food and health care to more than 10 million refugees. As the war unfolded in the Eastern Theater, India embraced new enemies including China, the United States and the Arab countries, as it stood side by side with Bangladesh.

The good offices of India’s civil administration, diplomacy and armed forces have played a proactive role in nation building. The military and diplomacy of the countries mentioned above lean towards Pakistan, further encouraging their evil plans to commit genocide, with the aim of ethnically cleansing Bangalis as a nation.

Military hawks at Rawalpindi headquarters deliberately targeted Hindus after declaring them enemies of Islam as kufrs or kafirs.

To increase military aid for the war of liberation, to mobilize support from the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, India signed the historic Indo-Soviet Treaty of Peace, Friendship and cooperation on August 9, 1971.

The Indo-Soviet Treaty had a direct impact on the decisive battle, which accelerated the independence of Bangladesh and brought about the surrender of the Pakistani occupation forces in mid-December 1971.

The efforts of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in September 1971 to win the hearts of the West and international bodies in favor of the cause of Bangladesh had indeed melted the ice.

Friendship and cooperation

Months after the war, a joint statement surprised many that the two countries (Bangladesh and India) agreed to withdraw the victorious Indian army. Never in military history has a victorious army withdrawn so quickly. It was hailed as the first diplomatic success by independent hero Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, popularly known as Bangabandhu.

Another request from Sheikh Mujib to transfer the 93,000 prisoners of war from Pakistani armed forces and civilians to India was also accepted.

For a justifiable relationship of the newly emerged nation, a controversial 25-year Bangladesh-India treaty of friendship, cooperation and peace was signed between visiting Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and his counterpart Sheikh Mujibur Rahman March 19, 1972. The treaty, however, was heavily criticized by the opposition, declaring it a treaty of Indian hegemony.

Well, relations between the two neighbors were on rough seas. The border killings of Bangladeshi nationals by Indian border security forces, the water sharing of the Teesta River and the tilted trade imbalance remained major obstacles to improving relations.

In addition to matters of shared interests between two counties, Modi offered prayers at two temples in Satkhira and Gopalganj, which sparked curiosity in Bangladesh and India.

His visits to Hindu temples are expected to pay dividends for influencing the West Bengal elections. Meanwhile, violence raged in Brahmanbaria for the third day in a row, killing 12 people, including Chittagong and Narayanganj.

This article first appeared in Dhaka Tribune.