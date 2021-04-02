Column: Fueled by Trump, conspiracy theories run wild





Barack Obama was on the verge of becoming president and Kathryn Olmsted was worried. The historian, an expert on the combustible mix of politics, conspiracy and paranoia, feared her new book on the subject would soon be out of place.

With George W. Bush stepping down, she thought, the gossip about the 9/11 terrorist attacks as an inside job would soon fade away, ending the insanity with such extreme insanity.

She didn’t need to worry.

The decade that followed was framed by two big lies: the duck that Obama was born in Africa and therefore did not belong to the White House, and the fiction that the 2020 election was stolen and that Donald Trump did not belong to the White House. ‘should therefore never have left the premises. Countless other false truths and wackadoodle theories have been purchased in the years since.

Indeed, thanks in large part to Trumps Lie, these are glory days for an academic with Olmsteds’ expertise, which has placed her in great demand as an explicator and demystifying.

She’s not particularly happy with that, although Olmsted laughs a lot for someone who spends so much time probing the depths of the body politic. Just the day before, she said with a dry chuckle, a reporter brought up this story on repeat: Former First Lady Michelle Obama is transgender, a fact known to late actress Joan Rivers, who was murdered by Bill and Hillary Clinton to keep it a secret.

It shocked me, Olmsted said, when asked if anything surprised her more. I hadn’t heard that one.

It was a blustery day when the UC Davis professor sat down this week in a bistro near campus; it was almost as if time recognized the gale of anger that has rocked the country in recent years and months of conspiracy fueled rage, culminating in January’s deadly assault on the Capitol.

Olmsteds’ role as a clearinghouse for madness is nothing new.

His first book, which began as a doctoral thesis, covered post-Watergate investigations into FBI and CIA abuses. This, in turn, led her to focus on conspiratorial thinking. As it turns out, the dark corners of government provide the perfect venue for wild theories to develop.

Her work also inundated her with calls and letters from people recounting their terrible experiences, real and imagined.

At first, she said, it was quite exciting to receive these phone calls. But it was hard to separate fact from fantasy. The government illegally spied on Vietnam War activists and civil rights groups. And the CIA, in fact, has subjected dozens of unwitting subjects to mind control experiments.

People would say I was at this Baltimore bar in 1956 and I believe the CIA dropped LSD in my drink, Olmsted told stories that sounded plausible to a point. I remember this guy saying to me, “What I really need from you is the name of a good dentist because the CIA put a transmitter in my molar and all dentists say that is not there.

Another warm laugh.

Then there was the woman who called Olmsted for advice because, she says, her boyfriend had worked for the CIA and was being pursued by the FBI as a suspected Russian spy. Olmsted was dubious. Years later, she came across a newspaper article. The boyfriend had been arrested for espionage.

Kathryn Olmsted worries that conspiracy theories are becoming less and less grounded in reality.

(Mark Z. Barabak / Los Angeles Times)

As it suggests, crazy things are happening. Like a presidential re-election committee sanctioning a burglary at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee to bolster its political outlook. Or an administration trading weapons for hostages and using the profits to support guerrilla warfare in Central America.

For this reason, said Olmsted, it is good to keep an open mind and a healthy skepticism towards those who are elected to serve our interests. I think it’s essential in a democracy to think that sometimes there could be conspiracies in government … that people have plotted something and covered it up, she said.

But, she continued, the past few years have seen a perilous development, which she called conspiracy theory without the theory. Or, more simply, a total fabrication without any basis in reality.

There used to be a lot of facts that were real facts and then people would take that leap. But like the birther conspiracy theory regarding Obamas’ supposed African descent, there is no kernel of truth there. There is nothing you can point out and say: Well, her mother took that trip to Kenya when she was pregnant, Olmsted said. It’s just totally made up and there is no attempt to justify it.

Social media is a pernicious disseminator of disinformation. So did Trump, who used his power and stature to sow poisonous seeds that contributed to the Capitol uprising and, since then, voter suppression laws aimed at tackling bogus voter fraud. It’s new, Olmsted said. We have never had a president who promotes and supports conspiracy theories.

Even less the one who tells dangerous lies that undermine the very foundations of the country.

It’s one thing, Olmsted noted, to believe the moon landing was faked, as about 5% of Americans constantly tell pollsters. It’s a whole different story when three-quarters of self-identified Republicans mistakenly believe that there was widespread electoral fraud in 2020, undermining Joe Bidens’ legitimacy as president.

Despite her good humor, Olmsted is once again worried.

I’m concerned about the survival of American democracy, she said, clutching her paper cup as a gust of wind threatened to splash tea on the sidewalk. What worries me most is that if the democratic processes in this country are so discredited, where does that leave us?

