Turkey fines foreign banks for short-selling irregularities





Turkey fined banks, including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and JPMorgan, for alleged irregularities in short selling, just a week after foreign investors withdrew $ 1.9 billion from stock markets and bonds of the country. The Capital Markets Council said Thursday evening that 10 securities firms had placed short sell orders without proper notification, in violation of rules passed last July that temporarily prohibited such transactions. The council’s opinion did not provide further details and a spokesperson for the regulator could not be reached. Credit Suisse was fined 7.8 million TL ($ 1 million), while Barclays was fined TL 7 million and Bank of America was fined 6.3 million by TL. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs have to pay 1.2 million TL and 871,000 TL respectively. HSBC, UBS, Renaissance, Moon Capital Master Fund and Wood & Co. were fined 188,000 TL to 1.4 million TL. Financial firms declined to comment or did not respond to a request for comment until the publication date. Fines can be small but are part of a pattern. Last July, the exchange banned Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Barclays, Credit Suisse and Wood & Co. from short selling shares of Turkish publicly traded companies for three months. The transactions in question took place last year, Bloomberg reported. In late March, foreign investors ditched Turkish stocks, bonds and the lira after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suddenly sacked Naci Agbal, the central bank governor who had only served four months in the post and was widely credited with restoring confidence after a series of big interests. – the rate increases to stabilize the lira and tame inflation. Instead, the president has installed an academic and newspaper columnist who shares Erdogan’s unconventional view that high interest rates spur inflation. A report released by the central bank this week highlighted the extent of the investor flight caused by Agbal’s abrupt dismissal by Erdogan. Foreign investors withdrew $ 814 million from the stock market and $ 1.1 billion from local bonds during the week of March 26, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The exit eroded 37% of the $ 5.1 billion in new money that has flowed into Turkey since early November after Agbal’s appointment. Sahap Kavcioglu, the new central bank governor, addressed investors on Thursday, reiterating a commitment to maintain a restrictive monetary policy, according to three participants who asked not to be named because the meeting was closed to the press. advised Asked about his previously expressed views on the link between interest rates and inflation, Kavcioglu acknowledged that the concerns of market participants were “understandable” but that they should wait to “judge” it after April, when the monetary policy committee will hold its next rate. meeting, said one person on the call. Another person said they did not feel “more reassured” after the call, when Kavcioglu turned over to an MP to answer many questions posed by investors. Two participants in the call added that they were still in doubt about the influence Kavcioglu would have in setting monetary policy, given deep concerns about the independence of the central bank. Yigit Bulut, Erdogan’s economic adviser, said: “The markets like the governor of the central bank, especially after yesterday’s meeting, when there was real cohesion.” The lira traded around 8.05 to the US dollar on Friday, stronger than before Kavcioglu’s meeting with investors, but much weaker than the TL7.22 level it traded before the sacking of the lira. ‘Agbal. Turkish residents reduced their foreign currency deposits by $ 8.9 billion in the week to March 26, down 3.8% from the previous week, according to the central bank. Bulut said it shows Turkish citizens stepped in to support the lira.

