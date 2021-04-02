Morphed image of Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah wearing Islamic caps is linked to West Bengal Assembly elections





A picture showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah wearing skull caps is shared on social media, claiming it is the BJP’s cheap tactic to get minority votes in West Bengal. Lets check the claim made in the post. The archived version of the message can be viewed here Claim: Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah wearing an Islamic skullcap before the West Bengal Assembly elections. Fact: The photo shared in the post is a transformed photo. In the original photo, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are not wearing a skullcap. This photo was taken as Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were leaving the residence of the late Arun Jaitley in New Delhi. This photo has nothing to do with the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021. Therefore, the statement made in the post is FALSE. When searching for the reverse image of the photo shared in the post, a photo with a similar visual of PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah was found in an article published by the News 18 website on August 28, 2019. In the original photo, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were not wearing a skullcap. Description of the photo states Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah leave after offering condolences to family members of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at their residence in New Delhi. The original photo was found in several other news articles published in 2019. They can be seen here and here. Also, this photo was published on the Getty Images website with a similar description. From all this evidence, it can be concluded that the photo shared in the post is a transformed photo. To sum up, a transformed image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah wearing skull caps is linked to the West Bengal Assembly elections.

