Trump sees legal danger ahead





President Donald J. Trump meets with CEOs of banks on the response to the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Cabinet Room at the White House on Wednesday March 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Here’s what you need to know:

1. THEY CAN STILL SEE IT IN COURT: Former President Donald Trump doesn’t think he’s out of the woods yet. His advisers tell him he’s unlikely to face legal repercussions from the deadly Capitol Riot, but they are increasingly concerned for prosecutors in New York and Georgia.

The insider delved into Trump’s legal exposure: Senior advisers view the two separate investigations as “politicized,” but they are also seeing the investigations intensify. As the only president to be impeached twice, Trump is increasingly at risk of becoming the only sitting or former president to be indicted.

One major concern is that the Clarence Darrows of the world are not on speed dial: “It’s a reality that traditional rock star lawyers that you would see in a high stakes case involving a president or former president … it don’t. really have more access to these people, “a former Trump administration official told Insider.

A reminder of what Trump is up against:

In New York, prosecutors are probing the finances of the Trump organization: favorable court rulings have given them access to Trump’s tax returns and other financial records. Investigators also received boxes of evidence from a senior official’s former daughter-in-law.

In Georgia, newly elected prosecutor investigates Trump’s efforts to quash elections: Trump’s call for pressuring Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11780” remains at the center of his efforts to do so. pressure on state officials after narrowly losing his 16 electoral votes.

For more on Trump’s legal fears – and details of his ‘walk-in’ legal team – read our exclusive report here.

2. Lawmakers Prepare for Fight over Biden’s Infrastructure Plan: White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has said Biden is ready to move forward without GOP support for his plan $ 2 trillion in infrastructure if that comes to fruition. His comments came as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans would not support him and a senior Republican congressman called the proposal “the biggest economic mistake of our lives.” .

Here’s what Biden’s plan means to you.

Representative Matt Gaetz is reportedly under investigation for violating sex trafficking laws. Samuel Corum / Getty Images

3. Department of Justice Investigates Representative Matt Gaetz into Allegations He Paid Women for Sex: Department of Justice Investigates Money Florida Congressman and Political Ally Has paid directly to women through apps, reports the New York Times. Gaetz denies ever paying for sex, but The Times has looked at receipts for payments that the women said were for sex. The congressman is also said to have used ecstasy before the matches. More information on the latest here.

Separately, Gaetz is said to have shown nude photos to fellow lawmakers upstairs: CNN reports Gaetz gained a reputation in Congress for bragging about his sexual escapades. Gaetz’s conduct, the network reports, included showing photos and videos of naked women to his colleagues. There is no indication that this is related to the DOJ investigation.

4. It’s not just Georgia. These states are the new fronts in the battle for the right to vote: Florida, Michigan and Texas, all of the states on the battlefield in 2020, have Republican lawmakers making unprecedented efforts to limit postal voting. New figures from the Brennan Center for Justice as of March 24 show that lawmakers in 47 states have introduced a total of 351 measures that would limit voting. More information on nationwide efforts to make voting more difficult.

5. A supervisor said that Derek Chauvin should have stopped retaining George Floyd: Minneapolis Police Sgt. David Pleoger, who worked as Chauvin’s supervisor, said he looked at the body camera footage and believed Chauvin could have stopped his use of force on Floyd when he was handcuffed and on the ground. A paramedic also testified that Chauvin was on top of Floyd even when he was not responding. More key moments from day four.

6. Washington move of the week: Republican lawmakers have added to their teams and a former Harris aide has moved to a lobbying firm. Here are some of the other biggest moves from this week.

Hunter Lovell, who worked for Senator Bill Cassidy, became Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise’s new press secretary; Kiera O’Brien to join Republican Senator from Alaska Dan Sullivan’s office; and Patrick Bond will join the office of Senator Angus King, an independent from Maine.

Outside of Capitol Hill, Yasmin Rigney Nelson, former senior adviser to Sen. Kamala Harris, will become a partner at lobbying firm Bracewell LLP. Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will co-host Fox News’ daytime show “Outnumbered.”

Read the rest of our exclusive DC hire list.

7. The main items on your schedule at any time is:

8:30 a.m .: Ministry of Labor releases March employment report

11:00 a.m .: Dr Anthony Fauci and other members of the White House pandemic team hold a media availability

10:15 am: resumption of the Chauvin trial

12:30 p.m .: Jen Psaki holds daily White House press briefing

8. Here’s what to expect from today’s jobs report: “After months of meager gains or unexpected losses, March is poised to be a turning point for the recovery of the US labor market … March had warmer weather and a faster vaccination rate. Has led some states to partially reopen for the first time since the winter’s sharp increase in cases. “The consensus is expect the strongest gains in months.

9. People flocked to Florida and Texas for lower living costs during the pandemic. They were shocked at the cost of healthcare: “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, healthcare enrollment experts are meeting people laid off from their entertainment jobs in New York and California at looking for a cheaper state in which to live. the shock of the health care sticker in their new homes. “

Find out what’s going on in the Red States that haven’t developed Medicaid in our exclusive report.

10. The Peeps Behind Peeps: Just Born produces 2 billion Peeps per year at their plant in Bethlehem, PA. We’re at the peak of Peeps season, so Insider took a look at how they produce 5.5 million edible chicks and rabbits per day in their facility. In fact, it only takes six minutes to create the iconic treat.

Insider

One last thing.

Today’s trivial question: On that day in 1917, who was the House legislator who finally took her seat in Congress as the first woman elected to the House after her colleagues spent a month debating the opportunity to admit it? Email your proposal and question suggestion to me at [email protected]

That’s all for the moment. Have a good week-end!

Read the original article on Business Insider

