PM Narendra Modi can officially inaugurate the project





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi could officially inaugurate the Delhi-Meerut highway, which was opened to the public earlier on Thursday following the problems faced by courtesy commuters in the traffic jam due to the construction of the fast train project. However, no official date has yet been released by the government or the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for the inauguration of the Delhi-Meerut highway. READ ALSO | There is still a possibility of lockdown in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray speaks to people on Covid Surge Know the Delhi-Meerut highway: 1. As promised by the government, this highway will cut the travel time between Meerut and Delhi to 45 minutes instead of more than two hours earlier. 2. There are two toll plazas en route, one is now free. 3. The first toll plaza is at Dasna on NH-24. This toll plaza, located about 25 km from Akshardham, is under construction. Commuters do not have to pay the charges for this toll plaza at this time as fares have not yet been set. This is where the new highway begins in its elevated form. The second toll plaza is near the village of Kashi, about 30 kilometers from Dasna. Commuters have to pay Rs 75 for one side at this toll plaza. 4. The highway saw good vehicular traffic on the first day, with around 50,000 to 60,000 vehicles using the road. 5. Developed at a cost of Rs 8,346 crore, the Delhi – Meerut Expressway project was built in four phases: Phase 1 (Delhi Nizamuddin to UP Gate)

Phase 2 (UP Gate to Dasna in Ghaziabad)

Phase 3 (21 km section from Dasna to the Hapur bypass)

Phase 4 (Dasna to Meerut) 6. If all four phases are included, the total distance is 85 kilometers, but this distance will be around 61 kilometers for a passenger going directly from Delhi to Meerut.

