Donald Trump called for paying $ 144,000 in legal fees for ‘no merit’ election lawsuit in Wisconsin





Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has called on former President Donald Trump and others to foot the bill for their unsuccessful court challenges to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

In motions filed Wednesday by lawyers for Evers, Trump and La Crosse County Republican Party Chairman William Feehan was asked to pay a total of $ 250,000 for cases brought to Federal Court as a result of the presidential race: $ 144,000 from Trump and $ 106,000 from Feehan.

The governor’s legal team ruled the litigation “unfounded” and argued in court documents that it was “built on unfathomable conspiracy theories.”

“Although Trump’s claims lacked legal or factual basis, the stakes were high. Gov. Tony Evers had no choice but to zealously defend himself against the allegations and engage in litigation tactics dispersed from Trump, “Evers lawyers wrote.

“The litigation imposed significant costs on Wisconsin taxpayers. These costs were unnecessary, as Trump’s lawsuit never had any merit, this litigation was ruled out by exclusive proceedings in state courts, and the costs have been exacerbated by the strategic choices made by Trump and his lawyers.

After turning red as the key swing state victory for Trump in the 2016 election, Wisconsin turned blue again for Joe Biden in the 2020 contest. Biden won the Midwestern state by about 20,000 votes.

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on March 9, 2021 in New York City. Trump has been called on by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to pay $ 144,000 in legal fees for a failed lawsuit to challenge the state’s election results. James Devaney / GC Images

Last month, the Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the assumption of Trump’s case in Wisconsin – officially marking the end of four months of election-related litigation.

The alleged prosecution that election officials in Wisconsin did not follow electoral rules set out by the legislature and thus invalidated thousands of ballots. Trump’s team asked the court to allow the Republican-controlled state legislature to determine an appeal.

Trump and his Republican allies have filed dozens of legal challenges to election results in key states like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, all of which were won by Biden.

Despite the losses in court and a statement from his own Justice Department that there was no widespread electoral fraud or irregularities, Trump continued to make baseless allegations that the race had been stolen since his election. departure from office on January 20.

In his first major appearance after the presidency, headlining the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida, Trump re-ignited the narrative.

“This election was rigged,” Trump said.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s refusal to take up its electoral matters, the former president added: “They had neither the guts nor the courage to make the right decision.”

Newsweek reached out to the former president’s office for comment on Evers’ request but did not receive a response until it was published.

