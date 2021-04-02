Biden and China – Ellsworth’s American – Ellsworth’s American

Politics
Biden and China
On my watch … [China will not reach its goal] … To become the first country in the world, the richest country in the world and the most powerful country in the world. President Biden
Future historians may well view President Bidens’ comments last week on China as a pivotal moment in U.S. foreign policy history. Not long ago, at the start of the presidential primaries process, Biden himself dismissed the idea that China was a really serious competitor, let alone a threat, to the United States. Not long ago, American political leaders, academic experts, and foreign correspondents tended to portray China’s rapid rise as a largely economic phenomenon that was globally good for the United States and the world. President Clinton spoke confidently of how the Internet would inevitably democratize China. President Bush (father and son) emphasized the common interests of Beijing and Washington. The corporate world has put their money behind the same valuation, investing heavily in manufacturing and banking in China. Meanwhile, tens and hundreds of thousands of Chinese students have flocked to American universities.
All of this added to a striking hope that the established superpower and the rapidly growing new power could avoid conflict and work together for mutual benefit. The president of the World Bank (an American) seized everything by calling on China to become a responsible actor in international affairs. When China’s new leader Xi Jinping met with President Obama, he came up with his own slogan, China and the United States would build a new model of cooperative relations between the great powers. To American ears, it sounded perfect.
Whether he realizes it or not, Xi was appealing to a tradition rooted in the late 19th and early 20th centuries in which the United States viewed China as some sort of Asian analogue of America. After three decades of bitter disillusionment after the Communist conquest of China, hopes have been rekindled with the famous Nixons voyage and the emergence of a post-Mao reformist regime under Deng Xiaoping. Deng knew that Chinese students attending American universities would come back with American ideas about politics, society, and economics, but he sent them anyway.
When Xi took over as ruler of China in 2012, he was faced with a fundamental strategic choice. Beijing could choose the path of responsible stakeholders. This would mean a fast growing economy tightly integrated with global markets and supply chains. This would mean a steady growth in Chinese power and influence. This rise of China would lead, but not dominate, East Asia. It would be a thriving, powerful, but generally benign presence in the region and around the world.
But there was another, very different path available. This was rooted in a deeply ingrained and very particular understanding of Chinese history. According to this account, China is the oldest and the greatest civilization in the world. For millennia, China has exercised a unique form of preeminence in Asia. China was the Middle Empire, and all the people on the outskirts of China were not fully civilized because they were not Chinese; they were barbarians. But then, in the 19th and early 20th centuries, the Europeans first, then the Japanese, invaded and oppressed China. It was the century of humiliation, a time when we ate burnt bitterness in the collective national psyche. When Mao led his victorious army to Beijing in 1949, his first words to the assembled people were that China had risen up. The century of humiliation was over.
It soon became apparent that Xi had drunk deeply from the cup of aggrieved Chinese nationalism. There would be no responsible stakeholder; there would be ascending and dominant China, taking its place at the head of the international table. The consequences and concrete manifestations of this attitude quickly became clear in the actions and policies initiated by the Xis regime.
US and other Western companies in China have come under constant pressure to share or transfer their most advanced technologies with their Chinese counterparts (and competitors). When that wasn’t enough, the Chinese government engaged in outright theft to get what it wanted. The same economic growth that has funded the acquisition of technology has also funded a dramatic increase in Chinese military power, especially naval and air forces designed to project power at sea. A primary goal of this surge is to coerce the US Navy to leave the Western Pacific.
Beijing has claimed that the South China Sea, an international common good throughout history, actually belongs to China. China then began to build man-made islands that serve as maritime military outposts. All the while, the number of Chinese naval and armed police ships deployed in the South China Sea has grown exponentially.
Xis China demonstrated a growing appetite for coercive behavior ranging from seizing Vietnamese fishing boats to boycotting Australian products when Canberra had the temerity to suggest an international investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 virus. China has dammed the upper reaches of the Mekong, giving Beijing near life and death power over the economies of downstream states including Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.
Xi announced a national crash program, Made in China 2025, aimed at making China the world leader in the entire suite of advanced technologies that will determine national might in the future. Chinese officials had previously proclaimed that the 20th century may be the Americas, but the 21st will be China.
This is only a partial list. On top of that, Xi centralized totalitarian power in China to an extent that can only be described as Orwellian. None of this is new; What is new is a long overdue recognition across the US government and non-government expert and business communities of what America faces.
Marvin Ott is Professor at Johns Hopkins University and Principal Investigator at the Woodrow Wilson Center at the Smithsonian Institution. He is a summer resident of the Cranberry Islands.
