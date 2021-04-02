‘India’s offer of talks aims to validate illegal actions’





ISLAMABAD:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan said there had been no change in Indian government policy on the Kashmir issue and noted that New Delhi remained “ stubbornly stuck ” to its action of August 5, 2019, and next steps.

“The Modi government is constantly taking steps to transform the Muslim majority into a minority in the detained territory [Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir]. In this situation, talks with Delhi would further encourage India to assert that its illegal actions have been accepted as valid, ”he said in an interview with a private television station.

The President of the State declared that the ceasefire reached at the end of the talks between the DGMOs of Pakistan and India at the level of the line of control is a step in the right direction because, after this agreement, the loss of life and property following the bombing between the armed forces of the two countries stop.

He argued that the Kashmiri leadership should be consulted before any talks with India, and that the Pakistani government should gain confidence from the leaders on both sides of the LoC, especially the Hurriyat Conference of all parties, so that a consensus strategy be adopted keeping in mind India’s past record.

“On the one hand, India talks about holding negotiations and on the other, its 900,000 troops have besieged eight million inhabitants of occupied Kashmir in the last 600 days, and in addition to usurping all their fundamental and civil rights, young people are killed in false daily encounters, ”he added.

Masood affirmed that those who fight for freedom and the right to self-determination in the IIOJK are our own citizens and that they see themselves as Pakistanis, and we fully hope that the State of Pakistan will never leave them alone. in their just struggle, adding that 220 million Pakistanis would never give up their political and moral support.

The AJK chairman said that the letter written by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Prime Minister Imran Khan, inviting Pakistan to a negotiating table, contains allegations and in response the Pakistani Prime Minister clearly spoke of the Cashmere.

Asked how long the ceasefire between Pakistani and Indian forces at the LoC would remain in place, Masood said the question should be asked of India because it is the one that has always committed aggression at the LoC.

“Our forces responded to India’s aggression in self-defense, and they only targeted India’s military positions,” he said and added that the Pakistani army was not had never targeted the civilian population of occupied Kashmir because they are our own citizens and brothers.

Responding to a question about the efforts of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to resolve the Kashmir issue, the AJK President said that we have always asked Saudi Arabia and other members of the OIC to use their good offices and ensure an end to the Indian brutalities and genocide of the Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir and play its role in the settlement of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

