What Boris Johnson might say about overseas travel on Easter Monday

It might be a bank holiday weekend, but very few people travel for fun. Overnight stays away from home are still banned in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, while overseas vacations are illegal from anywhere in the UK.

Still, international leisure travel could be possible in six weeks. On Easter Monday, the Prime Minister must define a framework for the resumption of travel abroad. So what can travelers expect?

These are the essential questions and answers.

What do the rules say now?

Holidays beyond the UK are currently illegal, with a 5,000 penalty for even showing up at an airport and hoping to travel overseas.

The government’s road map to recovery gives hope that travelers from England at least will be able to leave the country on May 17; Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland may decide differently.

But whether any of us would like to go abroad for fun depends on the return rules. And it gets harder, not easier: next Friday Kenya, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Philippines will join the red list of governments of countries whose arrivals must be quarantined at the hotel for 11 nights at a cost. from 1750.

There will then be a total of 39 countries, including all of South America, much of southern and eastern Africa, and the UAE and the Gulf.

What will the Prime Minister say?

Travel to and from the UK will depend on a traffic light system with different color requirements. In fact, we already have one.

The red category requires 11 nights of quarantine at the hotel; for amber, her 10 days of self-isolation at home (but with the option of going out to England early if you pay for another test after five days); and the only country on the green, with no restrictions, is Ireland.

People desperate to see loved ones, as well as vacationers and the travel industry, are hopeful that more nations will be placed on the green list. There are also calls for amber conditions to be relaxed, shortening or eliminating the quarantine in exchange for additional testing.

Which nations will make good candidates for the Green List?

Country where:

Infection rates are very low or at least steadily and steadily declining.

A vaccination program works well, with a high participation rate

There are no significant variations of concern.

A range of nations was mentioned including Malta and Portugal in Europe; Israel; the Gulf countries, in particular the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain; The Maldives; and the United States. But with six weeks before any international pleasure travel is possible, it’s far too early to tell.

If you go back six weeks to mid-February, in the UK there were still an average of 10,000 new cases and several hundred deaths a day.

So while I am convinced that I will be able to travel somewhere abroad on May 17th, it is far too early to say what the choice of destinations will be.

Will people who have had both vaccinations receive special treatment?

Vaccine passports (or, more specifically, coronavirus status certificates) are very controversial. It is certain that some foreign countries will make it easier or even oblige British holidaymakers to produce proof that the two jabs can be admitted without formality.

There are also reasonable medical grounds to say that people who have had both strokes are likely to be a lower risk to the British population than those who have not.

But for the government to say that vaccinated travelers will be given a fast track upon their return to the UK would be a politically controversial decision.

A rumor circulating in the travel industry says that the Prime Minister may announce easier trips for people who have had both vaccines precisely to boost vaccine uptake by encouraging particularly young people to get vaccinated to enable them. to go abroad and return without much reason. problems.

Will other countries want us?

Yes, and a lot of our favorite destinations fit into a JTR pattern: jab, test, or salvage? Croatia has become the latest Mediterranean country to say it has opened its borders to tourists who can produce proof of a vaccination certificate, recovery from infection or negative Covid test carried out within 48 hours after arrival.

Thanks to the remarkable success of the vaccine rollout in the UK, UK holidaymakers have shifted from sick men and women in Europe to golden girls and boys in summer, with UK travelers considered to be at reduced risk compared to other places.

Turkey has said it will welcome people from the UK whether or not they have received the blow.