Indonesian and Chinese foreign ministers discuss Myanmar issue





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi discussed developments in Myanmar with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, during a visit to WuYi, Fujian Province, China. “We share our concerns about the development of the situation and do not want to see the Burmese people suffer more and more,” Marsudi said at a press conference in China. The governments of Indonesia and China have stressed the importance of ending the immediate use of force and violence in Myanmar and of conducting a dialogue between the parties concerned in the country. Marsudi said China has expressed support for the efforts and offers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to help Myanmar, including President Joko Widodo’s initiative to hold a summit. from ASEAN to discuss the Myanmar issue. Besides China, Marsudi said, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also expressed similar support in a conversation two days ago. In addition to discussions on developments in Myanmar, the Indonesian and Chinese foreign ministers also discussed Indo-Pacific cooperation in the context of the geopolitical situation.

Related news: Regional lawmakers urge Myanmar military to take three-pronged approach “This is not the first time that we are discussing the issue. We have both discussed this issue on several occasions. I reaffirm the principles of ASEAN’s outlook on the Indo-Pacific,” Marsudi said. During the discussion with her Chinese counterpart, the Indonesian minister stressed the openness of ASEAN to all partners in the implementation of cooperation in the context of the Indo-Pacific vision, as well as efforts to continue to advance cooperation. “Because we believe that the confrontation will not benefit anyone,” she remarked. She also stressed the importance of systematically promoting inclusive cooperation with all partners during the talks in China. In today’s difficult world, cooperation is increasingly important and Indonesia will continue to be consistent in upholding the principles of the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Outlook, Marsudi said. “By respecting these principles, the centrality of ASEAN will be maintained and the implementation of important cooperation is geared towards concrete and mutually beneficial economic cooperation,” she added. Related News: President to Contact ASEAN President at Meeting on Myanmar Crisis Foreign Minister Marsudi visited Fujian Province with Public Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir and Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi. On Friday, the three ministers held around 14 meetings to discuss various issues, including the geopolitical situation, vaccine cooperation, increased trade and investment, as well as consular cooperation, including efforts to strengthen protection of Indonesian crew members. Related News: Use of Violence in Myanmar Unacceptable: Foreign Minister

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos