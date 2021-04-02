PM Modi mentions seven deadly sins of LDF and UDF in Kerala linked to polls





PM Modi said both fronts wanted to outdo each other by doing wrongs. Konni: As Good Friday is observed in Kerala, where polls are taking place, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used a biblical reference to target the ruling LDF led by CPI (M) and Congress-led UDF, claiming that both fronts had committed the “ seven deadly sins ”. including greed and lust for power. “You have all heard of the Seven Deadly Sins. The UDF and the LDF have committed their seven deadly sins in Kerala,” Prime Minister Modi said during a campaign rally here on Friday, attacking both fronts that have ruled the Kerala alternately over the years. “The first sin is pride and arrogance. The UDF and LDF feel they can never be defeated. This has made their leaders very arrogant and disconnected from their roots, while the second sin is their greed for money, ”he said, referring to the cases of gold, dollar and solar, which marred both fronts. The gold smuggling case concerns the seizure of 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore in diplomatic baggage at Thiruvananthapuram airport in July last year and the dollar case relates to the alleged smuggling of $ 1.90,000 (equivalent to Rs 1.3 crore by a former chief of finance of the UAE consulate). The solar panel scandal, which plagued the previous UDF government of Oommen Chandy, concerns a couple deceiving multi-million rupee folks by promising to install solar panels and offering franchises and jobs. PM Modi claimed that both fronts were envious, jealous and wanted to outdo each other by doing wrong. “They suffer from competitive corruption. They are jealous if the other alliance makes one paisa more than the other,” the prime minister said at the rally. The thirst for power has led both fronts to forge alliances with community, criminal and repressive elements of society, he said. “What has been the position of the Muslim League of Indian Union on the Triple Talaq? What are the social policies of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political arm Indian Social Democratic Party (SDPI). can regressive politics be sustained? No, “he said. Both fronts were promoting dynasty politics and everything else is a side issue, Prime Minister Modi said. During a campaign rally in Palakkad district on March 30, Prime Minister Modi targeted the LDF over the gold smuggling scam, claiming that the CPI (M)-led government had “betrayed” him. people of the state just as Judas had done to Jesus for a few coins. silver.

