Tell China that Being Offended is a Part of Life in Our Liberal Democracy | The Canberra Times





The new exhibit at the aMBUSH gallery on the ANU campus is deeply shocking. This may well offend Christians, including arguably Australia's greatest tennis player. It is offensive to many Jews and to Rupert Murdoch. But that's still not offensive enough. The person she does not offend is the President of the People's Republic of China. The organizers of the Don't Shoot the Messenger exhibit say the artwork is "intentionally confrontational" – but the show is selective about who it confronts. All the easy targets are there, but a satirical play targeting Xi Jinping has been censored. In China, the images of Winnie the Pooh displease the regime. The chubby bear has become a satirical substitute for President Xi. It is therefore disappointing that the organizers of the exhibition on the ANU campus have bowed to social media pressure and removed a depiction of Winnie the Pooh superimposed on a Chinese banknote. "We removed a series of artwork from the exhibition after some comment; the decision was based on unintentional injury to the Chinese community who felt the work fueled negative racial narratives," the gallery said. It's hard to see a racist stereotype. Winnie the Pooh is not a racial stereotype of the Chinese people. The exhibition "publicist" couldn't explain to me how any racist stereotype was involved. I draw a different conclusion: students, some of them perhaps Chinese and some of them white activists, floundered and echoed the concerns of the Chinese regime (which, you may recall, be, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region "into something that looked like a massive internment camp shrouded in secrecy, a" rights-free zone ""). The exhibition organizers could have challenged the activists and the Chinese regime, but they chose not to. They could have stood up for free speech, but instead they bowed to the bullies. The gallery is above a bookstore. You might think that kind of closeness to books would convince them that free speech should be paramount. That was not the case. It matters. It's not just an obscure college campus argument in which student activists are over-excited. It's about freedom of speech, and who stands up for it – and who doesn't. It is true that the works of artist Luke Cornish that survived censors are offensive – but in a robust democracy we should live with offense. Christians will be offended by an upside down Christ on the cross – but they didn't try to block the image (and they wouldn't succeed if they tried). Rupert Murdoch may well be irritated. His portrait is painted on a hunting knife, with the caption: "The artist in no way encourages anyone to stab Rupert Murdoch in the head, simply asking the question" If this were to happen "would the world be a better place. ? " Imagine the outrage if such a question was asked of someone like Greta Thunberg? Cries to ban an image that might appear to warrant murder would be loud. READ MORE: Many Jews might take offense at another work in the exhibit. Next to a photo of a thug (presumably Israeli) holding a choking man (presumably Palestinian) is the caption: "It would be my greatest sadness to see the Zionists do to the Palestinian Arabs much of what the Nazis did to the Jews. " The author of the quote was Jewish – Albert Einstein – but it was spoken over 70 years ago at different times. Today, Israel's comparison with the Nazis is recognized as an anti-Semitic meme. The great tennis player Margaret Court might be offended by her machete-painted portrait. She has shocked gay rights activists by declaring homosexuality a sin, so in our day thought police she is seen as a legitimate target. All of these offensive images are approved by censors except those that offend the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party. It's only fair that they survive. The offense is taken too easily. Freedom of speech really matters. If offensive speech regardless of the current trendy narrative is not allowed, we are all the worse off by the lack of debate. But if it is okay to offend Christians, Jews, Rupert Murdoch and Margaret Court, it should be okay to offend the leader of the great despotism that is China. Offense? To live with. Better a vigorous and nervous debate than silencing the criticisms we see in China.







