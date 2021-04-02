Republicans have walked the well-worn path to court to sue Biden





WASHINGTON (AP) These are busy days for Republican attorneys general, filing repeated lawsuits that claim President Joe Biden and his administration are overstepping their authority on immigration, climate change, the environment and taxes .

Most of the action takes place in federal courts, where former President Donald Trump was able to appoint conservative judges.

The strategy is reminiscent of what Democrats did during Trump’s presidency, going to court in New York City, California, Maryland and other states where they were likely to receive a friendly reception. Even before that, Republicans were frequent declarers during Barack Obama’s years in the White House.

This is something Republicans took from the Democratic playbook, just as Democrats took a lot from the Republican playbook during Trumps’ tenure, New York University law professor Sally said. Katzen, who served in the Clinton White House.

The lawsuit reflects the GOP’s opposition to Biden’s initiatives, but it also allows attorneys general, many of whom have higher political ambitions, to show their willingness to stand up to Biden and unreservedly side with Trump. .

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in 2022, boasts in a TV commercial that he’s on the conservative frontline suing to stop the Biden administration’s worst abuses.

The main target of the lawsuits so far have been executive orders issued by Biden. But several states have also sued a provision of the $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 bailout that prohibits states from using their share of federal money to cut taxes.

Chris Carr, Georgia’s attorney general and the new chairman of the Republican Association of Attorneys General, said he and his colleagues were chosen for the role because Democrats control both houses of Congress and the White House.

We have a situation where President Biden says: Look, I want to be more bipartisan in nature. But then he turns around and issued more executive orders early in a term than any president in modern history, Im said, Carr said.

Our job is to ensure respect for the rule of law. It’s a natural tension that we’ve seen throughout American history. How does the federal government stay on track? he said.

It only took two days after the inauguration of Bidens for the first legal fight to erupt. Following the presidents’ announcement of a 100-day break in evictions, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton went to court and obtained a court order against the judgment.

Several other states have since followed with similar claims.

Just since mid-March:

Texas, Montana and 19 other states have filed suit in Texas to overturn Bidens’ cancellation of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline from Canada.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has led 13 states to sue the administration to end the suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters and postpone canceled lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico, Alaska waters and the western states.

Missouri has filed a lawsuit for restricting state tax cuts as a condition of receiving money from the massive COVID-19 bill.

Earlier in March, Schmitt led 12 states in a lawsuit that claims the administration lacks the power to factor in the social costs of climate change. The president said on Jan.20 that federal agencies were required to report on the damage caused by increased greenhouse gas emissions, including changes in agricultural productivity, human health and property damage from the increased risk of flooding.

In at least two cases, Republicans are trying to get the Supreme Court involved in keeping Trump policies in place that Biden is reviewing or has indicated he will overturn.

Paxton is leading a campaign to get judges to reimpose the Trump-era immigration rule denying green cards to immigrants who use public benefits like food stamps. A federal court blocked policy across the country, and the Biden administration dropped its defense.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is leading a 19-state effort to prevent the court from dismissing a case over Trump’s policy that bans family planning programs that receive federal funds from referring women for abortions.

The administration and medical groups that had challenged the policy agreed to dismiss the case because the Department of Health and Human Services will soon propose a new rule rescinding the ban on abortion referrals.

Paxtons predecessor was Greg Abbott, now governor of Texas. Abbott polished his conservative credentials by frequently going to court for Obama’s initiatives. I go to the office, sue the federal government and go home, he said in 2013, bragging about having sued the administration 25 times.

As of mid-2016, the Wall Street Journal counted at least 44 times that Texas had filed a lawsuit against the Obama administration.

The only thing that has changed since the last Democratic administration is that Trump was able to move appellate courts across the country to the right, adding six judges each to appellate courts that hear the Ohio and Texas cases. and four in court which includes Missouri. All three were already conservatives.

Even the famous U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, which hears appeals from Montana, has become more balanced over the past four years, with the addition of 10 Trump appointees.

Republican attorneys general might be more comforted by the fact that a significant number of conservative judges have been confirmed under the Trump administration and that there are a number of appellate courts where the balance has been overturned. So, this is an even better photo than before, Katzen said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos