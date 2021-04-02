Mission of Jokowi’s three ministers to China, target to increase trade by IDR 1400 T





IDXChannel – Three ministers of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) traveled to Fujian, China today to hold various bilateral meetings with a number of countries. This meeting aims to attract foreign investors to invest in Indonesia and increase Indonesia-China trade value by USD 100 billion or equivalent to IDR 1400 trillion in 2024. The three ministers are Public Enterprise Minister (BUMN) Erick Thohir (ET), Trade Minister (Mendag) Muhammad Lutfi and Foreign Minister (Menlu) Retno Marsudi. Retno also explained that the meeting was also aimed at increasing the purchase of Indonesian products and agricultural products, which will be explained in more detail by Lutfi and ET. Lutfi said several important points were obtained during the meeting. “First, we talked about the goal in the next three years, we will increase trade between the two countries from $ 31 billion to $ 100 billion in 2024,” Lutfi said on Friday (02/04/2021) . The next point is that Indonesia and China will explore the trade cooperation agreement which has been signed since 2011, namely Bilateral Economic and Trade Cooperation (BETC) to become the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA). This TIFA will be a higher trade level. “We may discuss deepening the trade activities of the two countries with the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement program. In addition, there are at least five companies that will import swallow nests worth $ 1.13 billion, “he said. Lutfi said there would be exports and investments for furniture products worth USD 200 million. In addition, he also discussed investments in West Kalimantan which will attract 150 companies and employ more than 3,000 workers. He said the total amount was $ 1.38 billion, or more than IDR 20 trillion. “Thanks to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, this cooperation will allow us to improve not only the trade balance, but also good economic relations between the two parties,” he concluded. (RAMA)







