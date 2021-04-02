“ Why the despicable duo Johnson and Cameron aren’t Eton alive because of scandals ” – Brian Reade

Two years ago a right-wing newspaper wanted Britain to know what cold, heartless husband Jeremy Corbyn was and, by implication, what shocking prime minister he would do.

They did this by dedicating page after page to an ax-working book filled with smears and gossip under titles like Married to a Joyless Fanatic, how could a woman vote for that sorry excuse from a man? and UNFIT FOR OFFICE.

The most damning indictment of the callousness of the Labor leaders at the time came in the form of allegations by an ex-wife that he was not very useful for housework, preferred to eat Tesco beans straight into the box and sometimes sang the odd Irish Rebel song. What complete bastard?

So if an opposition leader has his character murdered for mocking the cold impulses of cans on the marital couch rather than plumping up his cushions, imagine what they would say about a real prime minister dancing horizontally with his mistress on the family sofa a few minutes before his wife came home? A mistress with whom he had a four-year affair, whose affairs fared remarkably well from his relationship with the then mayor of London.



Well, not much really. Following Jennifer Arcuris’ damning revelations about her affair with Boris Johnson at the Sunday Mirror, Tory supporting media has given her as much attention as Pixie Geldof’s baby bump. And then it was mostly to joke about what a map of old Bonking Boris is, or what a Wildean spirit he is to exclaim that a topless photo of Arcuri was enough to get a bishop through a stained glass window. Even though it was ripped off from police writer Raymond Chandler.

If Keir Starmer had been his on sofas across London with Arcuri, they likely would have christened him The Holborn Humper, crucified him for his hypocrisy and demanded that he step down or propose his goolies for live castration at PMQ.

Can you imagine if Ed Miliband had been accused, as David Cameron is now, of giving Whitehall access to a scandal-stricken banker who was supposed to reward him with shares worth 43 million? ? Someone he accompanied on a desert camping trip with the barbaric crown prince of Saudi Arabia? Has anyone begged the chancellor to bail out with a Covid emergency loan?

Would Miliband get the relatively easy ride Cameron is getting now, or would he receive the same treatment his innocent father received a few years ago and maligned as a rabid hate of Britain who should rot in a gulag?



It’s not like Cameron needs the money because his company made $ 836,000 in profit in 2019.

But he clearly believes it is his birthright, as Danny Dyer observed, to put his feet in the air and bring wealth and favors to his knees.

Cameron shared this sense of entitlement with compatriot Old Etonian Johnson from their days at Oxford University’s Bullingdon Club, where it was okay to destroy restaurants and light 50 tickets under the noses of homeless people without fear. retaliation.

The two had a golden climb to the top, thinking it’s okay for guys like them to sow their oats

and fill their pockets with whatever they want.

Knowing that they have so many friends in high places that free moral passes will be sprayed on them like confetti.

Makes you proud to be British, eh?