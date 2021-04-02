What is Somalia’s problem with the Indian Prime Minister?





6 hours ago Image quote, Reuters Photo caption, Narendra Modi campaigns for support for BJP in Kerala by-elections Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending a political rally in Kerala state ahead of the upcoming national elections, but some locals have reacted angrily, the prime minister said in the last election in 2016. In 2016, Modi criticized the ruling party for comparing the situation in the region to that of Somalia, which sparked outrage. Rhetoric resurfaced when he returned to the region to address the nation on Friday, as he sought support from his party. Social media has revisited this problem. The Indian constitution prohibits the Federal Prime Minister from making anti-autonomous remarks, according to the Indian PTI. A statement posted on Twitter by the PTI on the constitution and the Prime Minister’s remarks strongly reacted to Modi’s statement in 2016. The parliamentary elections in the state of Kerala are scheduled for April 6, in a few days. The ruling BJP, led by Modi, has little support in the region and the prime minister is fighting for more seats in the election. What was Modi’s speech in 2016? Image quote, AFP At a rally in Kerala in April 2016, Narendra Modi campaigned for stronger support for the BJP when he gave an angry speech. Expressing concern about living conditions in parts of the region, he criticized the region’s most popular politicians. “The cases of child deaths reported by communities in Kerala are even more shocking than those in Somalia. Recently, a shocking image was seen in the media. “In Peravoor, which is considered the base of the Socialist Party and still wins its election, starving children in the trash have been seen in the media,” Modi said. Image quote, PTI It has become a sensitive issue that worries some people. Criticism of the prime minister’s remarks quickly spread across social media, with some opposition politicians and some in the region claiming that Modi had mistakenly equated regional and Somali issues. Humorous videos were also shared on the country’s social networks. Regional officials wrote a letter to the prime minister expressing outrage at his remarks, and the public responded. His party did worse than expected according to opinion polls, which saw them winning around two-thirds of the vote.

