US President Biden to meet with Suga from Japan to discuss China’s expansionary measures

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will meet on April 16 to discuss bilateral issues, including China. There are reports that Suga, who was previously scheduled to meet with Biden on April 9, will now travel to the United States a week later. This will be Bidens’ first face-to-face meeting with the head of state of another country and Sugas’s first visit to the United States as prime minister. The two leaders are expected to speak at length about Beijing’s expansionist movements in the South China Sea and East China Sea.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Kastsunobu Kato confirmed the bilateral meeting on Friday and said it had to be postponed to the earlier date to ensure success amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States remains the country most affected by the pandemic and the Sugas team wants time to prepare for a successful trip.

The meeting would take place ahead of the World Leaders’ Climate Change Summit, which will be hosted by US President Joe Biden. The United States is hosting a virtual climate summit on April 22 and 23, which will be attended by some 40 world leaders, including Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Japan, which is a key ally of the United States, faces increased pressure from Beijing to drop its claims in the East China Sea. Japan and China are claiming the disputed Senkaku Islands in the region. However, China recently passed a new law that allows its coast guard to open fire on any foreign vessel in its territory considered a threat to its sovereignty. The controversial law, which came into force on February 1, allows the Chinese coastguard to open fire on foreign ships sailing in waters claimed by Beijing.

Dialogue two plus two

Earlier last month, Japan and the United States held a two plus two dialogue, which was attended by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Llyod Austin and their Japanese counterparts. Later today, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will host his Japanese and Korean counterparts for a trilateral meeting, to be held at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. The meeting follows on from the two plus two dialogue held last month in Japan and South Korea.

(With contributions from ANI, image credit: AP)