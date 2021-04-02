Politics
US President Biden to meet with Suga from Japan to discuss China’s expansionary measures
US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will meet on April 16 to discuss bilateral issues, including China. There are reports that Suga, who was previously scheduled to meet with Biden on April 9, will now travel to the United States a week later. This will be Bidens’ first face-to-face meeting with the head of state of another country and Sugas’s first visit to the United States as prime minister. The two leaders are expected to speak at length about Beijing’s expansionist movements in the South China Sea and East China Sea.
Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Kastsunobu Kato confirmed the bilateral meeting on Friday and said it had to be postponed to the earlier date to ensure success amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States remains the country most affected by the pandemic and the Sugas team wants time to prepare for a successful trip.
The meeting would take place ahead of the World Leaders’ Climate Change Summit, which will be hosted by US President Joe Biden. The United States is hosting a virtual climate summit on April 22 and 23, which will be attended by some 40 world leaders, including Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Japan, which is a key ally of the United States, faces increased pressure from Beijing to drop its claims in the East China Sea. Japan and China are claiming the disputed Senkaku Islands in the region. However, China recently passed a new law that allows its coast guard to open fire on any foreign vessel in its territory considered a threat to its sovereignty. The controversial law, which came into force on February 1, allows the Chinese coastguard to open fire on foreign ships sailing in waters claimed by Beijing.
Dialogue two plus two
Earlier last month, Japan and the United States held a two plus two dialogue, which was attended by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Llyod Austin and their Japanese counterparts. Later today, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will host his Japanese and Korean counterparts for a trilateral meeting, to be held at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. The meeting follows on from the two plus two dialogue held last month in Japan and South Korea.
(With contributions from ANI, image credit: AP)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]