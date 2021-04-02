Popular folk singer Shaukat Ali dies





Popular Punjabi singer Shaukat Ali has died after a long illness in Lahore, family sources say.

Shaukat Ali was under treatment at Lahore Combined Military Hospital (CMH) after liver failure where he died on Friday afternoon, his son Imran Shaukat said.

In a video message Thursday, his son Ameer Shaukat asked fans to pray for his sick father’s recovery.

“I would ask the whole nation to pray for Shaukat Ali who is gravely ill,” he said while revealing that his father was being treated in the military hospital on the special instructions of the chief of the army, General. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Also read: I don’t need flowers I need financial support: Shoukat Ali

Ameer also said he was grateful to Major General Babar Iftikhar, the director general of inter-departmental public relations.

Born into a family of artists in Malakwal, a town in Gujrat district (now in Mandi Bahauddin district), Shaukat Ali began singing in the 1960s, while in college, receiving the help from his older brother Inayat Ali Khan, according to Wikipedia.

He was introduced to the world of the film industry as a play singer by famous film music director M Ashraf in the Punjabi film Tees Maar Khan in 1963, Shaukat Ali has sung countless songs – including super hits like the patriotic war song “Saathio Mujahido” and the national song “Apna Parcham Aik, Apna Quaid-i-Azam Aik Hai” – during his career spanning nearly five decades.

He was known to sing devotional poetry with great vigor and a wide vocal range, for example Heer Waris Shah and Saif ul Maluk. As a folk singer, he was also popular in the Pakistani and Indian Punjabs.

Shaukat Ali was one of Pakistan’s most prolific singers, who was also good at singing ghazal, devotional, folk and patriotic songs.

He received the Presidential Performance Pride, the highest civilian honor, in 1990 in recognition of his service. He also received the title of “Voice of Punjab” in 1976. In 2013, he received the “Pride of Punjab” award from the Pakistan Institute of Language, Art and Culture.

The Prime Minister is mourned by the disappearance of a famous singer

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his deep sorrow and sadness at the sad passing of a famous singer.

He prayed for the elevation of the deceased soul to high ranks and for the courage of the bereaved family.

The prime minister said Shaukat Ali’s singing services will always be remembered.

Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos