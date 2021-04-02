KI Chairman appreciated the Chairman’s support for disclosure of information





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Central Information Commission (KI) Chairman Gede Narayana thanked President Joko Widodo for his statement and support for the disclosure of information. “We hope that all public agencies can proceed with the disclosure of information in accordance with the president’s instructions,” Gede said in a press release received in Jakarta on Friday. Also read: President: Disclosure of information is an important factor in managing a pandemic According to Gede, President Jokowi’s relentless release of public information disclosure shows the head of state’s keen attention in an effort to make public information disclosure the mainstream in running the wheels of this government. second term. “The president’s statement makes public disclosure of information that the mainstream in government administration should be appreciated, especially since the president is the highest leader of public bodies as stipulated by the KIP law,” explained Gede. In his remarks, President Joko Widodo said that with open, transparent, accountable, accountable information and cooperation between all parties, it can immediately create conducive and measurable conditions for the government to develop the right policies. The Head of State recalled that the public information transmitted by the public agency to the public must be exact, exact and not misleading. Gede Narayana said that KI is a state institution responsible for implementing Law No. 14 of 2008 on the Opening of Public Information (KIP) and its implementing regulations, establishing technical guidelines for public information service standards and resolve public information disputes through mediation and / or Adjudication Litigation. He explained that KI institutions consist of Central KI, Provincial KI according to law and regency and City KI if necessary. Read also: President of the Press Council: An open discussion on the ITE law brings comfort Journalist: Fauzi

Editor: Tasrief Tarmizi

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2021

