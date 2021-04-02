Italian restaurateur mistakenly sanctioned by Trump | American foreign policy





An Italian restaurateur accidentally blacklisted US sanctions before Donald Trump left the presidency has described the past two months as a nightmare.

In a case of mistaken identity, Alessandro Bazzoni, who owns a restaurant and pizzeria in the northern Italian city of Verona, has been sanctioned against his company as part of the crackdown on the administration against blacklisted Venezuelan crude oil.

The US Treasury also mistakenly blacklisted SeriGraphicLab, a graphic design company owned by another man called Alessandro Bazzoni, in Sardinia. The Sardinian business owner confirmed his business was wrongly hit with sanctions in January, but declined to comment further when contacted by the Guardian on Friday.

In 2019, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on the Venezuelan state-owned oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), in an attempt to force the resignation of President Nicols Maduro, whom the United States accused of corruption, human rights violations. man and rigging his 2018 reelection. On his last day in office, Trump sanctioned a network of oil companies and individuals linked to PDVSA.

Bazzoni, the restaurant owner, discovered his company name AMG SAS Di Alessandro Bazzoni & C was blacklisted during a visit to his bank on January 19, the day before Trump left and was sworn in. of the new American president, Joe Biden.

When I heard that my checking accounts had been blocked I thought it was a joke, Bazzoni told Corriere della Sera. These are already difficult times for us restaurateurs, the last thing I needed was to block my accounts.

Bazzoni told the newspaper that he fixed the problem himself, entering my data on a special digital platform of the US government. He added: While I was there, I managed to get a visa until 2023.

In an updated list on the US Treasury website dated March 31, the two Italian companies were removed from the blacklist. A Treasury official told Reuters the department realized the companies were owned by different people than the Bazzoni he blacklisted in January.

The restaurant owner claimed he had not received an apology. But that’s not a problem, the important thing is that they took my name off this list, he told Corriere. I thank the new American government for the efficiency with which it intervened.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos