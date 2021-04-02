Pakistan has never hesitated to engage in “ meaningful ” discussions with India: FO





Islamabad, April 2 (PTI) Pakistan said on Friday it had never shied away from engaging in “ meaningful ” talks with India, but the normalization of relations was linked to the review by the India of its 2019 decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri was asked about the Cabinet’s decision not to allow the import of cotton and sugar after its approval by a high-level body.

He said the Federal Cabinet has postponed the decision of the Economic Co-ordinating Committee (ECC) to import sugar, cotton and cotton yarn from India because the normalization of “ relations with India would not be not possible without India reversing its decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The cabinet headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday rejected the high-level committee’s proposal to import cotton from India, with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi saying there can be no normalization of relations until that New Delhi reverse its decision in 2019 to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan’s turnaround on Thursday came a day after the ECC, under new finance minister Hammad Azhar, recommended importing cotton and sugar from India, lifting a nearly two-year ban on its imports from the neighboring country amid tensions over the Kashmir issue. .

India has said it wants normal neighborly relations with Pakistan in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence. India said it was up to Pakistan to create an environment free from terror and hostility.

India also told Pakistan that talks and terror cannot go hand in hand and called on Islamabad to take demonstrable action against the terrorist groups responsible for launching various attacks on India.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said there was no change in the Pakistani principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir issue, but Islamabad was not against talks. significant ”to resolve outstanding issues.

The story continues

Pakistan has never shied away from participating in the talks and has always stressed the need for meaningful dialogue and peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues with India, including the fundamental issue of Jammu and Kashmir. , did he declare.

Our desire for regional peace has been clearly expressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on several occasions, declaring that if India takes one step towards peace, Pakistan will take two, he said.

He said recent statements by Pakistani leaders showed Pakistanis’ desire for peace and security in the region, but it was India’s responsibility to create an environment conducive to meaningful and results-oriented dialogue.

Ties between India and Pakistan have taken a nosedive after a terrorist attack on Pathankot Air Base in 2016 by Pakistan-based terrorist groups. Subsequent attacks, including one against an Indian army camp in Uri, further deteriorated relations.

Ties were further strained after Indian warplanes shelled a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep in Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terrorist attack in 2019 during which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

India’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019 angered Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic relations with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad. Pakistan has also severed all air and land links with India and suspended commercial and rail services. PTI SH PMS AKJ PMS PMS

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos