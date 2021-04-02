Prime Minister Modi calls Stalin MP ‘crown prince’, DMK leaders say ‘suffocated’ under him





Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: ANI Highlights Today the nation’s mood is clearly against the politics of nepotism and the law: PM Modi in Kanyakumari While our goal is development, the opposition has shrunk to a dynasty club: PM Modi Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a lightning attack on Dravida leader Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Stalin, calling him a “crown prince” and claiming that DMK leaders in Tamil Nadu felt “stifled” under him. He also said the opposition has shrunk to a “dynasty club” while the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party focuses on development. Addressing a rally in Kanyakumari, Prime Minister Modi said: “In Tamil Nadu, the situation is such that senior DMK leaders who have worked soldier-to-soldier with Kalaignar feel suffocated because of the new Crown Prince of the party. Politics don’t work. Over here. “ He went on to say that while his party is focused on development, the opposition has shrunk to a dynasty club. “All they want is to secure the position of their own children and grandchildren. They don’t care about your sons and your daughter,” he said. The Prime Minister said: “In central Delhi, valuable real estate has been donated for the memorials of a single dynasty. What have we done? We have created a memorial for beloved Dr Kalam in Tamil Nadu. We believe in the sweat of all Indians made the nation, not four generations of one or two dynasties. “ He asserted that the mood of the nation today is clearly against the politics of nepotism and the law. Training arms in Congress, Prime Minister Modi said the big old party had imposed Article 356 on several occasions. The DMK and AIADMK governments were rejected by Congress. To have Congress in a coalition is to have an authoritarian ally who doesn’t understand local sensitivities, he joked. In his public address to Nagercoil, Narendra Modi said: “I assure the fishermen that their safety is NDA’s priority. Just a few days ago we secured the release of the fishermen in Sri Lanka, which includes 40 fishermen and 4 boats from Tamil Nadu. Currently, no Indian fisherman is held by the Srilankan. “ Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.







