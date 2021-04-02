US and Iran to start indirect talks on limiting Iran’s nuclear program, nearly 3 years after Trump pulled out of deal





The United States and Iran said on Friday they would begin negotiations through intermediaries next week to try to bring the two countries back to a deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program, nearly three years after President Donald Trump resigned. withdrew the United States from the agreement.

The announcement marked the first major step forward in efforts to bring the two countries back to the 2015 agreement, which tied Iran to restrictions on its nuclear programs in return for relief from US and international sanctions. President Joe Biden took office saying returning to the deal was a priority. But Iran and the United States disagree over Iran’s demands that sanctions be lifted first, and the standoff has threatened to become a first foreign policy setback for the Biden administration.

State Department spokesman Ned Price called the resumption of negotiations, scheduled for Tuesday in Vienna, a good step forward. But Price added, these are still the early days, and we don’t anticipate an immediate breakthrough as there will be some tough talks ahead.

Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2015, opting for a maximum pressure campaign that included strengthened U.S. sanctions and other tough actions. Iran responded by stepping up its uranium enrichment and building centrifuges, while insisting that its nuclear development was for civilian and non-military purposes. Iran’s actions have increased pressure on major world powers over the Trump administration’s sanctions and increased tensions between U.S. allies and strategic partners in the Middle East.

The deal to start indirect talks came after the European Union helped organize a virtual meeting of officials from Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran, who remained in the deal, known as of a joint global action plan.

Price said next week’s talks would be structured around working groups the European Union was forming with other participants in the deal, including Iran.

The main issues that will be discussed are what nuclear steps Iran should take to return to compliance with the terms of the JCPOA, and what sanctions relief steps the United States should take to return to compliance, says Price. .

The United States, like Iran, has said it does not anticipate direct negotiations between the United States and Iran now. Price, however, said the United States remains open to the idea.

In a tweet, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the goal of the Vienna session would be to quickly finalize the lifting of sanctions and nuclear measures for the choreographed removal of all sanctions, followed by Iran to cease corrective actions.

Iranian state television quoted Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian nuclear negotiator in the virtual meeting, who said during the discussions on Friday that any return of the United States to the nuclear deal does not require any negotiation and that the way is quite clear.

The United States can come back to the deal and stop breaking the law the same way it pulled out of the deal and imposed illegal sanctions on Iran, Araghchi reportedly said.

Russian Ambassador to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said: “The impression is that we are on the right track, but the way forward will not be easy and will require intensive efforts. Stakeholders seem ready for it.

Any return from the United States would entail complications.

Since the United States’ withdrawal from the pact, Iran has continued to violate its restrictions, such as the amount of enriched uranium it can store and the purity to which it can enrich it.

Iran has said that before resuming compliance with the agreement, the United States must return to its own obligations by dropping sanctions.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has said that over the past two years Iran has accumulated a lot of nuclear material and new capabilities and has used the time to hone its skills in these areas.

The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, which it insists it does not want to do. Iran now has enough enriched uranium to make a bomb, but nowhere near the amount it had before the nuclear deal was signed.

As part of its continued violations of the agreement, Iran began last month to restrict IAEA inspections of its nuclear facilities. Under a last-minute deal made during a trip to Tehran, however, some access has been preserved.

Under the temporary deal, Iran will no longer share surveillance footage of its nuclear facilities with the IAEA, but it has promised to keep the tapes for three months. He will then hand them over to the Vienna-based UN atomic watchdog if he gets sanctions relief. Otherwise, Iran has promised to erase the tapes, narrowing the window for a diplomatic breakthrough.

