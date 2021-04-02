Keep buying PLTR shares at these reduced levels

Palantir (NYSE: PLTR ), co-founded by Peter Thiel, is down 7.8% last month. This is a strange place for the PLTR stock, especially since it has outperformed the S&P 500 by 128.0% and its sector by 131.7% over the past year. You can attribute this to several reasons.

Source: Miscellaneous Photography / Shutterstock.com

First, tech stocks and electric vehicles are abandoning gains in favor of those in the energy sector. Second, Palantir’s link to the US security establishment has so far failed to bear fruit in the form of new mega-agreements.

Finally, the controversial data mining firm has taken a few hits in the UK, where a lawsuit forced the UK government to pledge not to extend Palantir’s contract beyond his work with the National Health Service (NHS).

All in all, this hasn’t been the best of times for PLTR. However, readers of this space will know that I am very optimistic about the title. Mainly because the company processes the most valuable product of the 21st century – data.

I also like that he’s a defense contractor with close ties to US national security institutions. PLTR is a rock solid investment that will become increasingly recession resistant.

Therefore, I am a big proponent of acquiring more PLTR shares whenever the opportunity presents itself.

PLTR Stock and Biden Administration

During the campaign, President Trump repeatedly attacked then-candidate Joe Biden for being kind to China. During his four years in power, former President Donald Trump fought a battle with the Xi Jinping administration over trade.

However, if the early days are any indicator, Biden takes US national security very seriously. He recently ordered a air strike against Iranian-backed militias in Syria, and its national security team has several names that are decidedly hawkish.

One of them is Avril Haines, who currently holds the post of Director of National Intelligence. She was previously deputy director of the CIA in the Obama administration. Even more interesting, she is a former consultant for Palantir.

Investors estimated that the big data analytics firm would land several high profile contracts in the early days of administration. So far there is no news for this ending which helps the bearish narrative.

Whether the connection to Haines will pay dividends in the future is an unknown question. However, the new administration has made it clear that it wants to cut military costs and create a sleek and efficient military machine.

For that, he will need a company like Palantir, which has a proven track record and has long been associated with the defense establishment.

Enviable business model

Palantir leverages a lightweight asset model focused on analyzing large data sets to solve complex problems. For the year 2020, the company recorded a 47% increase in revenue year over year.

Fourth quarter 2020 revenue was $ 322 million, up 40% year-on-year. Looking ahead, the analytics company predicts 45% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2021.

He closed the year with two massive deals. First, the Executive Office of the U.S. Army Enterprise Information Systems Program has given the green light to complete the second year of their partnership with the Army Vantage program, which will give the company $ 113.8 million for the year.

It’s part of the $ 458 million global production deal between the U.S. military and Palantir last year.

The other major contract is a two-year, $ 31.5 million deal with the UK NHS to provide a software platform that will help staff understand how the novel coronavirus pandemic is spreading and effectively allocate resources to health and care between hot spots.

Activists on the political site Open democracy recently sued the UK government over its dealings with Palantir. While this might be a warning sign for some investors, it really shouldn’t stop you from following this one. Ultimately, there will be civil rights groups everywhere that might oppose what Palantir is doing.

Last year, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission point out significant risks to future investors and national security concerns regarding the controversial data miner.

Other national commentators have also expressed concerns about the company. However, that hasn’t stopped the PLTR stock from climbing exponentially after its debut, as the defense sector is a recession-proof industry.

The rating has become very attractive

Despite a robust operating profile and excellent outlook, PLTR stock is still down just over 1% since the start of the year. To me this screams a buying opportunity. A light activity with a gross margin of 64.1%? Sign me up. The fact that the stocks are trading at 20.9 times the sell price is the icing on the cake for me.

The sentiment of analysts is also resolutely optimistic.

TipRanks follows seven analysts offering price estimates on PLTR. The 12-month average price target is $ 25.83, more than 10% higher than it is currently trading.

Refinitiv data shows consensus estimates call for turnover up 35.1% and 77.2% in fiscal years 2021 and 2022. That makes sense, given the excellent race that has been going on for quite some time, except the last few months.

Palantir is a long-term investment

I fully understand the skepticism surrounding PLTR stocks. People are concerned that the company will face a lot of litigation in the future, which could eat away at returns.

I think it is highly improbable. As the saying goes, never bet against the house. These defense establishments are blessed by whoever is in power.

Although the two sides may disagree on methods, national defense is a bipartisan issue. Making the military more efficient and streamlined is an ambition that everyone wants to pursue. Thus, PLTR share becomes one of the safest investments. Every time the price drops, I would like to buy more of it.

At the date of publication, Faizan Farooque did not hold (neither directly nor indirectly) any position in the securities mentioned in this article.

Faizan Farooque is the author of InvestorPlace.com and many other financial sites. Faizan has several years of stock market analysis experience and was a former data reporter at S&P Global Market Intelligence.