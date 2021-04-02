Politics
President Jokowi praised Mathla’ul Anwar’s education and preaching work
Megamendung, Bogor (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi praised the education and preaching work of Mathla’ul Anwar, whose journey is already 105 years old, as it is considered to educate and enlighten the people.
“The preaching of Mathla’ul Anwar, which is calming for all the children of the nation, demands to be continued, namely the preaching which is an inspiration to the people and becomes a source of progress, justice and peace for build a nation’s civilization that is increasingly open, democratic and just, ”he said at the opening of the 20th Congress in Mathla’ul Anwar virtually on Friday.
The chairman of the congress which was held in Megamendung, Bogor Regency, West Java, said that the Islamic organizations had produced many great personalities who were always loyal to the protection and care of the Republic of Indonesia.
According to the president, the spirit of Mathla’ul Anwar is to educate those concerned in a challenging world situation like now. The reason is that now the flow of information is abundant and often tinged with hoaxes and hate speech.
He also recalled that Indonesia had received the gift of being a pluralistic and diverse country in terms of religion, ethnicity and language. This award, according to the president, should be appreciated and used as a force to build the progress of the Indonesian nation and state.
Read also: The president awaits input from all parties on the pre-design of the State Palace
“Therefore, the religious moderation which has always been promoted by Mathla’ul Anwar must be pursued and can be an example for all the Indonesian people in an effort to strengthen peace and bring benefits to society and the universe.” , said the president.
“I also hope that Mathla’ul Anwar will continue to increase cooperation and collaboration with various groups to empower the economy of the people to help reduce poverty, underdevelopment and inequality,” he said. -he adds.
According to him, the government continues to work hard to restore public health and revive the national economy. In this regard, he invited Mathla’ul Anwar to travel together to invite the public to participate in vaccinations and to remain disciplined in the implementation of health protocols.
The objective is none other than to help the government to suppress the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and to restore the condition of the community so that it can regain its productivity and resume its activities comfortably.
“I believe this muktamar will further strengthen the spirit of Mathla’ul Anwar to continue to fight on the path of education, dakwah and social in order to free the community from ignorance and backwardness and continue to strive to develop our country, Indonesia, “he said.
Also Read: PB Mathla’ul Anwar: A Good Understanding of Religion Supports Legal Compliance
Meanwhile, Mathla’ul Anwar (PBMA) Executive Board Chairman KH Ahmad Sadeli Karim said in his report that Mathlaul Anwar’s 20th Congress brought together representatives of Mathla’ul Anwar from all provinces of Indonesia. The event was held in conjunction with the Fifth National Muslimat Mathla’ul Anwar Conference.
He thanked President Jokowi for opening the 20th Mathla’ul Anwar Congress. The president also opened the 19th Congress which was held in Pandeglang, Banten province on August 8, 2015.
He also reminded members of Congress to stick to the Nine Principles of the Mathla’ul Anwar Organization, which are the guidelines for advancing education, preaching and social activities in accordance with the vision of the Islamic organization.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Religion, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, in his speech virtually hoped that Mathla’ul Anwar could continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Religion and expressed his deep gratitude for this organization which at the age of 105 years old, continues to be active in building the nation through education, preaching and social affairs.
“So in the future Mathla’ul Anwar and NU must continue hand in hand to maintain the spirit of religious moderation and stress the importance of religious harmony, because without harmony it will be difficult to create progress. “said Yaqut.
Also Read: Mathla’ul Anwar Thanks President For Withdrawing Presidential Alcohol Investment Regulation
Reporter: Mr. Fikri Setiawan
Editor: Joko Susilo
COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]