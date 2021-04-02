President Jokowi praised Mathla’ul Anwar’s education and preaching work

Megamendung, Bogor (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi praised the education and preaching work of Mathla’ul Anwar, whose journey is already 105 years old, as it is considered to educate and enlighten the people.

“The preaching of Mathla’ul Anwar, which is calming for all the children of the nation, demands to be continued, namely the preaching which is an inspiration to the people and becomes a source of progress, justice and peace for build a nation’s civilization that is increasingly open, democratic and just, ”he said at the opening of the 20th Congress in Mathla’ul Anwar virtually on Friday.

The chairman of the congress which was held in Megamendung, Bogor Regency, West Java, said that the Islamic organizations had produced many great personalities who were always loyal to the protection and care of the Republic of Indonesia.

According to the president, the spirit of Mathla’ul Anwar is to educate those concerned in a challenging world situation like now. The reason is that now the flow of information is abundant and often tinged with hoaxes and hate speech.

He also recalled that Indonesia had received the gift of being a pluralistic and diverse country in terms of religion, ethnicity and language. This award, according to the president, should be appreciated and used as a force to build the progress of the Indonesian nation and state.

Read also: The president awaits input from all parties on the pre-design of the State Palace

“Therefore, the religious moderation which has always been promoted by Mathla’ul Anwar must be pursued and can be an example for all the Indonesian people in an effort to strengthen peace and bring benefits to society and the universe.” , said the president.

“I also hope that Mathla’ul Anwar will continue to increase cooperation and collaboration with various groups to empower the economy of the people to help reduce poverty, underdevelopment and inequality,” he said. -he adds.

According to him, the government continues to work hard to restore public health and revive the national economy. In this regard, he invited Mathla’ul Anwar to travel together to invite the public to participate in vaccinations and to remain disciplined in the implementation of health protocols.

The objective is none other than to help the government to suppress the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and to restore the condition of the community so that it can regain its productivity and resume its activities comfortably.

“I believe this muktamar will further strengthen the spirit of Mathla’ul Anwar to continue to fight on the path of education, dakwah and social in order to free the community from ignorance and backwardness and continue to strive to develop our country, Indonesia, “he said.

Also Read: PB Mathla’ul Anwar: A Good Understanding of Religion Supports Legal Compliance

Meanwhile, Mathla’ul Anwar (PBMA) Executive Board Chairman KH Ahmad Sadeli Karim said in his report that Mathlaul Anwar’s 20th Congress brought together representatives of Mathla’ul Anwar from all provinces of Indonesia. The event was held in conjunction with the Fifth National Muslimat Mathla’ul Anwar Conference.

He thanked President Jokowi for opening the 20th Mathla’ul Anwar Congress. The president also opened the 19th Congress which was held in Pandeglang, Banten province on August 8, 2015.

He also reminded members of Congress to stick to the Nine Principles of the Mathla’ul Anwar Organization, which are the guidelines for advancing education, preaching and social activities in accordance with the vision of the Islamic organization.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Religion, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, in his speech virtually hoped that Mathla’ul Anwar could continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Religion and expressed his deep gratitude for this organization which at the age of 105 years old, continues to be active in building the nation through education, preaching and social affairs.

“So in the future Mathla’ul Anwar and NU must continue hand in hand to maintain the spirit of religious moderation and stress the importance of religious harmony, because without harmony it will be difficult to create progress. “said Yaqut.

Also Read: Mathla’ul Anwar Thanks President For Withdrawing Presidential Alcohol Investment Regulation

Reporter: Mr. Fikri Setiawan

Editor: Joko Susilo

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2021