UK MPs say Boris-backed Covid passports divide

A group of British lawmakers on Friday warned ministers against the introduction of divisive and discriminatory Covid-19 vaccine passports after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed the program.

The group of more than 70 MPs – including former leaders of the two main parties – warned that vaccine passports could be used to deny individuals access to general services, businesses or jobs.

They spoke out after the British Prime Minister said on Thursday that the documents would be useful, adding that there would certainly be a world in which international travel will use vaccine passports.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Friday that anti-virus passports could be tested at the FA Cup final soccer match in May and the World Snooker Championship from this month.

Earlier this week, Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party, said if virus deaths and hospital admissions fell very low, the British instinct … would be against vaccine passports.

The concept has gained international support, especially from tourism dependent countries. The EU has offered a European digital vaccine pass. Greece and Cyprus already have vaccination passports specifically for travel to and from Israel, which has fully vaccinated over 55% of its population.

The UK government, meanwhile, is adding four countries – Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines – to its travel ban list amid concerns over new variants of the coronavirus. The latest restrictions will go into effect in England on April 9.

In China, the border town of Ruili, hit by a new epidemic, began a five-day campaign on Friday to vaccinate its entire population of 300,000 people.

In Italy, police seized devices allegedly used by four Italians to send death threats and offensive emails to the country’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza to protest his tough stance on coronavirus lockdowns.