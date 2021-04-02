Jokowi Seeks Public Opinion on Nyoman Nuarta State Palace Pre-Design

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked for public opinion on the pre-design of the presidential office or the new state palace of the state capital (IKN) in Sepaku district, Kalimantan province Oriental.

The preconceived State Palace was the work of a Balinese sculptor, I Nyoman Nuarta.

It’s like quoted Kompas.com excerpt from Jokowi’s tweet on his official Instagram account @jessicajofficial, Friday (04/02/2021).

“I look forward to your contribution on preconception, “ Jokowi tweeted.

One of the proposed projects for iconic buildings in the country’s new capital was the Nyoman Nuarta State Palace. I look forward to hearing from all of you on the pre-design. I hope this State Palace will be the pride of the nation and reflect the progress of the nation. pic.twitter.com/IHoyE0uLQZ – Joko Widodo (@jokowi) April 2, 2021

Based on this contribution, Jokowi will invite returning architects and other experts.

It aims to enrich the pre-design as the basis for the design of the State Palace in the new IKN.

Also read: Five associations of critics of Garuda Bird State Palace, do not reflect the progress of civilization

As is known, one of the preconceived proposals for the IKN State Palace is the work of sculptor Nyoman Nuarta in the form of an eagle.

The regional development deputy of the Ministry of National Development Planning / Bappenas Rudy Soeprihadi Prawiradinata also said that the design of the state palace by Nyoman Nuarta was an initial idea for the process to continue.

“The design of the New State Palace of the State Capital (IKN) in the form of a Garuda bird is the design of the architectural office of Nuart Consultant owned by Nyoman Nuarta,” Rudy said in his press release, Thursday (03/01/2021).

Rudy added that the design is an initial idea that can be deepened and discussed with experts in the field of architecture and city planners.