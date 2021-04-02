Donald Trump’s former bodyguard says he owes him 100 for McDonald’s





Kevin McKay, 50, says he’s still out of his pocket after enduring Mr. Trumps’ rants and tantrums for five years (Photo: SIPA USA / PA / Pacific Coast News)

A former Donald Trump bodyguard claims the former president owes him nearly $ 100 for an MCDonaldsorder he paid for.

Kevin McKay, 50, says he’s still out of his pocket after enduring Mr. Trump’s rants and temper tantrums for five years, before becoming president.

He told me he would reimburse me, but he never did, he told MailOnline in an interview from his home in Aberdeen.

For a lot of the time I worked for him, I thought he would say, Kevin, here’s this money I owe you, but it didn’t happen.

I thought he was a good guy when I started working for him, but I guess, as we’ve all seen, he’s not a man of his word.

The meal was reportedly purchased during a trip to Scotland in 2008, where the 45th President owns several golf courses, before a flight back to the United States.

Mr McKay added: We were driving from Mr Trumps’ estate and just as we got to Don’s bridge he asked to stop at McDonalds so he could buy food for the flight from back to New York.

We were in a convoy of six blacked out Range Rovers with about 15 men in suits inside, so there must have been some shocked expressions as we pulled into the parking lot.

Donald Trump speaks from behind a table filled with McDonalds burgers, Chick fil-a sandwiches and other fast food as he welcomes a football team to the White House in 2018 (Photo: SIPA USA / PA) Kevin McKay , now 50, worked for the Trump family for five years until 2012 (Photo: Pacific Coast News)

Mr Trump did not have the correct change with him, so asked Mr McKay to introduce himself [him] money.

Mr. McKay said: I said, sure and took everyone to order about 20 cheeseburgers and fries with about 10 or 15 Coke.

I think Mr. Trump ordered two cheeseburgers with fries and a diet coke which was his usual order and he always wanted McDonalds to take him on the private jet.

It cost me about $ 95 in total and Mr. Trump told me, you will get it back.

I never heard of it again afterwards. I should have asked him for money, but I put it under the rug.

Mr. McKay worked for Mr. Trump for five years until he was fired in 2012, which he said was without explanation.

In his interview, he recounted how he saw Trump go after his wife, be rude to contractors and intimidate landowners.

Mr. McKay was then jailed for four years for tax evasion of 400,000 people, and he was in jail when Mr. Trump became president in 2017. He claims it was a miscarriage of justice.

