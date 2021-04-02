PM Modi accepted Joe Biden’s invitation to attend virtual climate change summit: MEA





The Department of External Affairs said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accepted the invitation of US President Joe Bidens for the climate change summit which is scheduled to take place virtually on April 22 and 23. MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on April 2 that Prime Minister Modi had accepted US President Joe Biden’s invitation to the Climate Summit. Bagchi said Prime Minister Modi welcomed the initiative and looked forward to attending the virtual summit. The spokesperson added that the President’s Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry will visit New Delhi from April 5 to 8. US President Biden has invited Prime Minister Modi to attend the climate summit to be held virtually on April 22-23. PM Modi praised his initiative and accepted the invitation: MEA ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021 Biden had announced the summit shortly after taking office as the 46th President of the United States. According to the White House, Biden invited 40 world leaders to the Leaders Climate Summit. The summit will be hosted by Biden and will be televised live to the public. The main objectives of the summit are to discuss ways to reduce carbon emissions during the current decade, to mobilize public and private funds to advance the net-zero transition and to help the countries most affected by the climate change. The White House said that leaders will also discuss the economic benefits of climate action, including job creation. One of the first things Biden did after taking over the White House was to join the Paris climate agreement. Biden said the United States would announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as a new nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement ahead of the summit. Who are all invited? Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister Japanese Yoshihide Suga, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is also expected to attend the summit. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also honor the meeting with her presence, the White House said. Some business and civil society leaders will also attend the summit. (Image credit: AP / ANI) Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with breaking news from West Bengal as the crucial Assembly elections approach. Tap here to watch.







