You’ll hit COVID for a six: Wasim Akram sends his best wishes to Sachin Tendulkar as he is hospitalized





Akram joined the cricket fraternity, as well as the fans, to convey his wishes to the legendary Indian cricketer and hoped that Tendulkar would “hit Covid-19 for a six” as he used to attack the best bowlers in the world when he was 16.

Sachin Tendulkar health update: Legend of batter in hospital as ‘precaution’ after testing positive for Covid 19

Tendulkar made his international cricket debut against Pakistan in 1989 in Karachi when he was just sixteen. Akram was part of the Pakistani rhythm battery led by their charismatic Captain Imran Khan. On Friday April 2, which marks the tenth anniversary of India’s historic 2011 World Cup triumph, Akram also hoped Sachin would celebrate the day with doctors and hospital staff.

Akram tweeted: “Even when you were 16 you fought the best bowlers in the world with guts and poise … so I’m sure you’ll hit Covid-19 for a SIX! would be great if you celebrate the 2011 World Cup in India anniversary with the doctors and hospital staff … send me a photo! “

Even when you were 16 you fought the best bowlers in the world with guts and poise … so I’m sure you’ll hit Covid-19 for a SIX! Get your master back soon! It would be great if you celebrate the 2011 India World Cup Anniversary with the doctors and hospital staff … send me a photo! https://t.co/ICO3vto9Pb

Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) April 2, 2021

Earlier today, Mumbaikar, 47, used his Twitter handle to announce his admission to hospital as a precaution.

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid 19; legendary indian drummer in quarantine

“Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As an abundant precaution under medical advice, I was hospitalized. I hope to be home in a few days. Be careful and stay safe everyone,” Tendulkar wrote.

Tendulkar had tested positive for the dreaded infection on March 27 and had been in home isolation since then. “He is doing well and has been admitted for normal treatment,” a source close to Tendulkar told PTI.

The big hitter, who was part of India’s historic World Cup victory in 2011, also wished his teammates on the 10th anniversary of the victory. “I wish all Indians and my teammates the 10th anniversary of our World Cup victory,” he tweeted.

In addition to Tendulkar, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, his older brother Yusuf and S Badrinath – who had all recently competed in the Road Safety World Series Challenge – have so far announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19. Tendulkar had led the Indian team to victory in the veterans tournament in Raipur where crowds were allowed inside the stadiums.

