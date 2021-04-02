Politics
‘Did Modi send you’ to ‘Are you really from South India’ questions on the road to Kanyakumari
Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli: A trip to the southernmost tip of mainland India, Kanyakumari, allows you to see how Tamil Nadu changes as you move further south.
Hoping to grab a few items before the state went to the polls on April 6, I was ready for the roughly 8 hour drive from Coimbatore to be much longer.
The trip, not only scenic, was a revelation for the electorate.
The first stop was at Reddiarchatram in Dindigul district, where an elderly woman explained that she had not received any help from this government and spoke about the social assistance programs she had received from Amma ( J. Jayalalithaa) and Kalaignar (MK Karunanidhi).
The women of Reddiarchatram were a real anomaly as they were quite indecisive, while most people in Tamil Nadu clearly knew who they were going to vote for.
A frustrated Lakshmi turned to me and asked me seriously: Who do you think I should vote for?
She didn’t like my laughs, and she pointed out that it wasn’t a joke. She explained that her husband passed away a few years ago and that she does not have a son, so if anyone had to take care of her it would be the government.
If a few wanted my advice in Dindigul, further south in Madurai district, people even wondered if I was Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ agent.
An elderly-looking man watched as I interviewed people in Andipatti, then asked if Modi had emailed me since I was asking so many questions.
Mutton curry and indeterminate political choices
As the day wore on and hunger hit us, Chella Anna (who drove me across the state) and I stopped at a roadside restaurant outside of Madurai.
While he devoured a platter of egg rice, I stuck with my favorite thattai dosai. Just as the dosai arrived, Maheshwari, the restaurant owner, still smilingly asked if any of us would like to try his mutton curry.
The dish was mostly curry but the few pieces of mutton were so tender they melted in my mouth. While the dosai was not as good as what I had in Tindivanam, the mutton curry was the best I have ever had.
As I went to pay the bill, the billing counter was a polling jamboree of sort of calendars with images of Jayalalithaa, OPS and EPS giving way to posters of DMKs MK Stalin on the table.
When asked to explain the contradiction, Maheshwari smiled and said she had not decided who to vote for in these elections. I need to think a little more. It’s an important decision to make, she said.
Kanyakumari
After almost 12 hours, we arrived in Kanyakumari. When I arrived at the hotel the concierge seemed taken aback by my name and asked me to confirm if I was from South India.
When I explained my upbringing, for the nth time in the state, he said: You should learn to speak Tamil correctly; it is the oldest language. You have Tamil blood in you.
On the way to my room, Deepak, a Sitamarhi employee from Bihari who helped with my luggage, quickly reassured me that he had picked up Tamil in no time and was sharing quite a few words with him. ‘Hindi.
As the deadlines piled up, with the last days of campaigning before the election, I was eager to do all the work.
But five minutes of sunset on the southernmost tip of mainland India, with the wind blowing against me and the ocean water hitting my face, took away all the lethargy I had inside me.
(Edited by Arun Prashanth)
