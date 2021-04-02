Pennsylvania Senate race emerges as a test of progressive firepower in the post-Trump era





BRADDOCK, Pa. Nineteen months before a high-stakes Pennsylvania Senate election, the former mayor of the economically ravaged small town is claiming to be the front-runner in a Democratic primary that is emerging as a new test of progressive muscle.

This 14-year-old former mayor, John Fetterman, 51, now the state’s lieutenant governor, revealed on Thursday that he raised $ 3.9 million in the first quarter from more than 90,000 people, which his campaign called it proof that he is clearly the Democratic front. runner in the 2022 Senate competition.

A day earlier, his rival Malcolm Kenyatta, 30, a representative for the state of Philadelphia pursuing a revolutionary candidacy to become the first black and openly gay senator of the millennium, displayed the endorsement of Charda Jones, who was chosen by Braddock City Council to succeed Fetterman as mayor.

The first jockey between the two Democrats are sowing the seeds of what could be a long and difficult campaign to replace the outgoing Republican, Pat Toomey, in this state of swing par excellence. It’s also a test of whether progressives, who have been successful in recent years in deep blue quarters, can extend that formula to competitive Senate races after helping defeat former President Donald Trump.

Fetterman and Kenyatta, the top two contenders so far, are both running to spend a minimum wage of $ 15 and Medicare for All, mitigate climate change and limit corporate influence in politics. And both want to abolish Senate obstruction to do so. Yet even as they align with the goals of the movement, both resist the progressive label, cautious not to be defined by caricatures of the term by conservatives, and with an eye on the general election if they come this far.

I don’t know if I consider myself a progressive, Fetterman said in an extensive interview at his home here on a snowy day, insisting that his vision of higher wages, of making health care a gun law and control is popular with. voters across party lines. These things are what everyone wants. I don’t think it’s radical.

Kenyatta had a similar response. These are framed as follows: It is progressive. But that’s what the vast majority of the American people hold, he said in an interview shortly after President Joe Biden’s speech in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

So far, the Progressive Wing has been one step ahead of the moderates, but they seem to be dividing: Fetterman has asked the Data for Progress company to conduct polls, while Kenyatta has been endorsed by the Working Families Party. Others, like Justice Democrats, the group that recruited Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for Congress, are stepping away from the race for now.

An important factor in this primary is the candidates who have not yet decided. Some strategists say the party needs a more middle-aged figure to take the seat: U.S. Representatives Conor Lamb, Madeleine Dean and Chrissy Houlahan have all been released.

Some of them are waiting to see if their districts will be cut or eliminated in the redistribution cycle, when Pennsylvania is expected to lose a seat in Congress.

In 2022, we could answer a very important question in Pennsylvania, which could have far-reaching implications for the Progressive movement and the Democratic Party, said a Democratic member who was granted anonymity because his boss ordered them to do not weigh on the race. Namely: Do Democrats need a candidate like Bob Casey to win a federal race in Pennsylvania, or can we succeed in nominating a candidate who believes in what the grassroots believe and look like at the grassroots?

Fetterman hailed the prospects of the House as formidable Democrats and called on one of them to step in: the more votes in this race, the better.

The stakes are high, as state voters could decide which party will control the Senate in two years.

Fetterman and Kenyatta challenge the prototype of the moderate Democrats who have typically won Senate nominations in Keystone state for decades. Republicans, who could face a messy primary, are already struggling to portray them as too extreme.

Campaigns are marathons, but Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania are already sprinting as far to the left as possible, said Chris Hartline, spokesperson for the GOP Senate campaign arm.

The GOP realm is at a more nascent stage, with Jeff Bartos losing the 2018 Lieutenant Governor’s race to Fetterman, others like former Rep. Ryan Costello and some candidates linked to Trump weighing him in.

Voters here could be forgiven if they struggle to find political distinctions between the two Democrats.

Where they exist, they tend to be subtle. For example, Kenyatta supports calls for Biden to unilaterally write off $ 50,000 in student debt; Fetterman wouldn’t put an arbitrary dollar figure into it. Sometimes it’s a matter of accent: Both support the legalization of marijuana, but unlike Kenyatta, Fetterman highlights the issue with a leaf of green grass on his campaign T-shirts.

Fetterman said he would be comfortable voting to kill the Senate’s 60-vote threshold, doubting a future Republican-led Senate would have the audacity to overturn liberal laws, such as protections for conditions pre-existing, with a simple majority. He also targeted Liberal boogeyman Mitch McConnell, the minority leader of the Republican Senate.

My thoughts are: If Mitch McConnell is for, I’m against, Fetterman said with a chuckle. If Mitch McConnell went out for cute puppies and lazy Sundays, I would immediately be wary of cute puppies and lazy Sundays.

Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, sings the national anthem on January 1, 2019 in Harrisburg, Pa. Jacqueline Larma / AP

But unlike some fellow Democrats, Fetterman vowed he would make an effort to work with Republicans even if they voted again to block the counting of the electoral votes, as they did on January 6, citing the example of the Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Working with Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on direct cash payments last year.

I will work with anyone who wants to do what it takes for this country. And I don’t go into any situation with a chip on my shoulder, Fetterman said, adding that it would be ridiculous to point out to my colleagues. I’m not looking for a fight, but I’m not afraid of it either.

Kenyatta said he had experienced the poverty he wanted to alleviate. Raised by his mother after his parents divorced early in his life, he said they traveled frequently and went through periods without health insurance, when she was rationing his insulin.

My message is that we need to have genuine leadership right now. We need leaders who understand what is broken because they overcame the break, because they experienced it, because they raised the issue, Kenyatta said. And if you look at the Senate right now, ask yourself this question: do you want a real worker in this body?

Fetterman and Kenyatta had nothing but praise for Biden, who carried Pennsylvania last fall.

The two men will face their share of political struggles.

Kenyatta has little name recognition outside of Philadelphia and may struggle to get it quickly if the race is crowded. He did not reveal his fundraising figures for the first quarter. Solidifying the black vote would make it formidable, but it is far from achieving it. Some Democrats are privately wondering whether a state with a habit of picking white men for a statewide post would elect a gay black man.

Fetterman is from Allegheny County in the west, and it’s unclear whether his national brand will lead enough in the Philadelphia area, where most of the Democratic vote will come from. He also doesn’t seem to escape questions about his appearance at 68, his bearded and sporty tattoos on his arms, Fetterman doesn’t look like the average Senator.

The lieutenant governor recently addressed an incident in 2013 in which he brandished a gun to stop a black jogger after hearing an overwhelming explosion of gunfire and saw a man, who he said was fully dressed in black and a face mask, and thought he was involved. .

Asked about it on Thursday, Fetterman, who had his young son with him at the time, insisted that race played no part in his decisions at the time.

Absolutely, at no point was I even aware of the individual’s race, he said. I spoke about it at length. And it’s all over there, and voters and people are going to be able to make up their own minds about it. But I have an impeccable 26-year record of working to advance the core values ​​and issues of these marginalized communities and individuals.

