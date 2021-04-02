New toll road has been inaugurated, Modernland is optimistic the modern city’s sales will increase





Journalist: Dina Mirayanti Hutauruk | Editor: Handoyo. KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. PT Modernland Realty Tbk welcomed the inauguration of the 14.19 km Cengkareng – Batu Ceper – Kunciran toll road which was carried out by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on April 1, 2021. With the inauguration of the toll road which is part of the Jakarta Outer Ring Toll Road Toll Road Network (JORR II), which was built to complement the road infrastructure in the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Area (Jakarta , Bogor, Depok, Tangerang and Bekasi), this will make access to the modern city more strategic. Helen Hamzah, Urban Development Marketing Director PT Modernland Realty Tbk. stated that the Cengkareng – Batu Ceper – Kunciran toll road which is connected to the Serpong – Cinere toll road will have a Buaran Indah toll, which is located only 800 meters from the planned construction of the new modern Kota gate. The construction of toll roads has improved accessibility to the modern city. “With the better accessibility of modern cities, we are optimistic in the future that sales and property value will also be increased, as people today tend to really consider choosing residential areas close to roads. toll, “said Helen Hamzah in her official statement on Friday (2/4) Read also: Take advantage of VAT incentives, Modernland (MDLN) runs promotions to attract buyers The modern city area has six main access points namely Jakarta-Merak Tollgate, Sedyatmo Airport Tollgate, JORR II, Daan Mogot Highway, Serpong Raya Street and Cipondoh Raya Street. The modern city with an area of ​​400 hectares is pioneer development canton in the Tangerang region. Different types of properties have been developed in the modern city, ranging from residential to good land house and apartments, lifestyle facility as well as commercial property. Even though the infrastructure has been very well developed, Kota Modern homes are still beautiful. This is because the environment is well organized and professionally managed. Utilities such as drainage, pedestrians and roads are also very well structured. Modernland currently markets ready-to-live-in homes (stock) from cluster 18 Modern City Navarra units with thing a discount of 36% with cash back IDR 75 million and Free incentive VAT plus AC bonus for each purchase of a detached house marketed from IDR 1.8 billion for type 67/97. Outside the house stockThere are also ready-to-build lots, located in several areas. cluster which is already occupied by various support facilities like the Garcia cluster. The lot sizes marketed range from 289 m2 to 1429 m2 with prices ranging from 2 billion rupees to 15.5 billion rupees per unit. Kota Modern also offers ready-made stores measuring 2 and 3 floors for IDR 3.6 billion. In the near future, Kota Modern will also launch an apartment product called Fairway Place Golf Residence that targets the upper middle class. Fairway Place Golf Residence Apartment carries the concept of Golf Resort in the middle of the city which offers very special and elegant facilities in the form of direct private access to practice and Modern Golf & Country Club, which is one of the best golf courses in Indonesia. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used in store. HAPPY SHOP.



Journalist: Dina Mirayanti Hutauruk

Publisher: Handoyo.

