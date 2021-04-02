BoJo blames Covid-19 vaccines for Easter lockdown, ruining months of jab promotion. But hey, at least it’s not his fault, right? RT Op-ed

is a British journalist, former Fleet Street editor, financial sector consultant and special advisor on policy communications in the UK and EU.

Trying to blame the British for confusing the Covid-19 vaccine lockdown rules for not offering 100% protection, Prime Minister Boris Johnson once again displays his chronic inability to accept responsibility for these difficult decisions and unpopular.

Over the past year, we have had tiny lies, little white lies, bold exaggerations and downright blatant untruths from Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he squirmed and squirmed to avoid d ‘to be blamed for delivering bad news.

Her favorite area was once Brexit, where we got our first glimpse of this aberrant behavior, but since the coronavirus hit there has been denial after turning back after U-turn as her version of events tries to keep up. the rhythm of reality.

A classic example will be when we are all required by law to show a vaccine passport before ordering a pint of Old Peculiar or finding a job. No one should be too surprised. After all, BoJo has pooped that same idea over and over, which means one thing – it’s going to happen.

Still, it must have been a head-in-hands moment for UK Government Scientific Director Sir Patrick Vallance and England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty when the Prime Minister declared Covid-19 vaccines that exceeded 30%. millions of people in the UK have so far received it as not being 100% effective and that is why during the Easter holidays the government position is that it is always verboten to meet at the indoors with friends or family, even if you have all been vaccinated twice.





It’s not Boris who’s the bad guy here. These are the goddamn unnecessary jabs.

According to his question-and-answer video posted this morning, “Vaccines do not offer 100% protection and that is why we have to be careful. We do not believe that they reduce or entirely eliminate the risk of transmission. “

What does that say about logic, but more worryingly, what does it say about the vaccine and what we have been told for the past five months? Having tried so hard to develop, endorse and roll out the biggest immunization program we’ve ever seen, the PM is now undermining all that hard work, so the decision to deny granny a hug is due to unrelated circumstances. of his will.

If it were up to him, well, of course things would be different.

This is a remarkable misstep on the most important issue we face so far in trying to beat Covid-19 and yet another example of our woolly haired PM flaunting his chronic need to blame any bad news on circumstances elsewhere.

We have only ourselves to blame. Remember in September 2019 he told us all, ‘I’d rather be dead in a ditch’, rather than asking for an extension of the Brexit deadline which was then October 31st. This date quickly turned to January 31, 2020, all the EU’s fault be careful with you. There was no ditch to find.

Once the pandemic hit, things got a little tricky. After a first independent job by the Prime Minister, which involved missing five Cobra meetings of the Covid leadership as the pandemic approached – and insisting on shaking everyone’s hands before realizing that made him a Covid-19 super-spreader – the ‘we need to follow the science’ statement became the raison d’être of every harsh decision that followed.

As the lockdown took a hold, rather than sounding like the man who stole our freedoms, he told us one white lie after another: We’ll all be back to work in August, social distancing rules will be relaxed by November and normalcy should return by Christmas. . Needless to say, none of this happened.

What these unfounded claims demonstrate, however, is BoJo’s easy relationship with the truth – especially when it hurts – and a refusal to accept that it’s his job to be the bearer of bad news. Apparently no one told him the blame was for the keys to the front door at 10 Downing Street and Larry the Cat.

While the PM cannot have any malicious intent to deliberately deceive people, the public cannot be blamed for keeping a dose of salt next to the remote control whenever it appears on TV. They will need it.

For example, in mid-February, he told reporters he had no plans to introduce a requirement for pub goers to hold a vaccination passport. But just a month later, he had flip-flopped on this idea and agreed that he could indeed insist on “Papers for pints”.

Here’s what to look for when BoJo is in front of the camera: his eyes start to roll back and forth, his hand slaps on the desk like he’s hammering drumsticks on a piano, and his speech begins to move up and down as a dinghy full of migrants in the English Channel. These are his statements that whatever he says next may in fact be unrelated to views previously expressed.

The next time the Prime Minister shows up on YouTube or evening TV to address the nation, listen to any mention of “ status certificates, ” as this is the signal you will need to start. find a nice portrait of yourself to add to your new vaccination passport. .

It will be posted soon.