KARDEMR posted a special message for its 84th birthday

84, 3, 1397 years ago, the foundations of the iron and steel factories of Karabk, pioneer of our national and national industry, which constitute an important pillar of the crowning of the national independence acquired in the poverty of a nation after the liberation war with economic independence, was laid, this day is also the birth of Karabk and the day of establishment. .

Turkish production of iron and steel, from the earliest date of September 10, 1939 produced in our company today, has placed Turkey among the largest manufacturers in the world, the steel industry has been one of the most important export sectors of Turkey.

Undoubtedly, every citizen of Karabk finds it difficult to sweat in this success of our country, as the Turkish steel industry is growing and developing in this city and progressing towards the 2023 targets.

As a 20th century industrial city and a 21st century industrial, tourism, science and education city, Karabk has put the seal of work in almost every corner of our country and is the only city which celebrates its creation.

These facilities, whose closure had been decided in 1994 on the grounds that they had completed their economic and technological life, came to the brink of closure in the early 1995s after their privatization in 2000. Especially after 2002, made by renewal from our production technology company with investments, today it has become one of the largest industrial enterprises in Turkey. KARDEMR is now entering its 84th year with new hopes and new goals.

As in the past, we continue our activities with the understanding of “Our priority is people”. Our aim is to take firm steps towards the 2023 goals and to advance the flag of Turkish industry, which we have proudly carried for 84 years.

Like KARDEMR; We aim to expand our product line with high added value strategic products, thus helping to fill the foreign trade deficit of our country, while increasing our competitive power. In fact, our rail and rail wheel production facilities, unique in the region and in our country, and our movements in the automotive industry are among the best examples of this.

Not all employees in our company have compromised their work effort and dedication to production despite all the negativities of 2020, which has been a difficult year due to the pandemic. So much so that even in 2020, full of unknowns and anxiety, production records were broken in our rolling mills and a profitable period was left behind.

With this determination and this determination; We will continue to work today as we did yesterday for lasting success that will contribute to the well-being and happiness of our employees, suppliers, customers, shareholders, residents of Karabk and our country. We will achieve this hand in hand, in unity, with our love for Kardemir, our love for Karabk, our love for the country and our belief in each other.

Four from Turkey came on the establishment of the Karabk Iron and Steel Factory and which have contributed to the revival so far; We express our deep gratitude to our nation and to all of our employees who sweat to carry further this sacred flag they received from their ancestors.

On this occasion, we present our gratitude and gratitude to all who have made their efforts, from Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, who established our company as the most important cornerstone of our national industrialization campaign, to our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who made himself straighten up.

We are celebrating the 84th anniversary of the founding of all Karabk residents, our employees and the z-elik union, who have contributed to our factory from the past to this day, and we hope to come together again for enthusiastic celebrations at days of good health.