Trump sanctioned Italian restaurant instead of oil exporter





Fresh pasta topped with cracked pepper, Parmesan and crude oil, anyone? Photo: Miguel Medina (Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump seems, uh, with no adventures when it comes to food, but I always thought he was down with Italian food, or at least pizza and pasta. Yet his administration imposed sanctions on an Italian restaurant as part of an economic blockade against Venezuela.

April Fool’s Day is over, and that’s no joke. On the last day of his tenure, his Treasury Department imposed sanctions on a restaurant and pizzeria in Verona, Italy, called Dolce Gusto, owned by Alessandro Bazzoni. But this week, the Treasury gave in to its mistake and cut the restaurant and Bazzoni. Mamma mia, what a mess!

The whole fiasco came in the context of an economic blockade on crude oil from Venezuela. In 2019, the United States sanctioned the national oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela, in an attempt to push President Nicolas Maduro to resign. I’m not a fan of fossil fuel imports, but it was part of a larger crackdown that drastically reduced the availability of food and medicine in the country, resulting in 40,000 deaths.

But in an apparent attempt to blacklist another guy, also named Alessandro Bazzoni, who has been accused of associating with a network of people trying to evade sanctions against Venezuelan raw vegetables, this restaurant owner has turned himself around. found in a delicate situation.

Or at least that’s history, but could something else be happening? Earther dug and according to TripAdvisor reviews, some people took issue with the restaurant’s choice of sausages:

G / O Media can get a commission

Trump hates sausage Screenshot: TripAdvisor (Other)

When it comes to food, the fairly famous Donald Trump has the opinions of a picky five-year-old. He loves fast food chains and chocolate cakes, avoiding veggies, and putting ketchup on a well-done steak. While there is an Alessandro Bazzoni whom the Trump administration would ostensibly want to sanction for oil-related reasons, is it possible that Trump is secretly going after Big Spicy Raw Sausage? We can only hope that Trump’s presidential library will contain information on this strange case. Either way, it fits the Trump administration.

When you go this fast, you tend to make mistakes, Tim OToole, a sanctions specialist at the Miller & Chevalier law firm, told Reuters of sanctions, although he may have spoken of sanctions. ‘a number of episodes. There were big and small hiccups. For the owner of Dolce Gustos, at least, the nightmare of being an international financial outcast is over.

They solved the problem. I should no longer be involved, the owner of restaurant Bazzoni told Reuters. It was a mistake … luckily everything was fixed within a few months.

Kudos to the Bidens Treasury Department for correcting the error. Not so good for the Biden administration for apparently planning to continue the sanctions, which is unacceptable. Then he should consider engaging in serious diplomacy with Venezuela and helping finance the country’s transition away from fossil fuels.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos