Disrespecting Joe Biden and other comments





Foreign desk: Disrespecting Joe While the left can control the media narrative, it doesn’t fool Xi Jinping or Vladmir Putin into believing President Joe Biden is strong, snarks Federalists Mollie Hemingway: Putin challenged Biden to a debate on U.S. history, and Xi made his people yell at U.S. diplomats when they first met the new administration. Both Russia and China have used the Democratic Party’s own arguments on corruption, racism, evil, and the irretrievable sinister of the United States. Instead of publicizing the hatred of this beautiful country for adversaries to exploit, Bidens’ team should actually fight to protect the interests of the Americas, dissociate the US economy from China, reclaim the chains of critical supplies, rebuilding the military and US economy, and providing checks and balances to China. in the world. Iconoclast: The other evil After the gruesome Midtown assault on an Asian woman and other recent anti-Asian hate crimes, Bari Weiss warns on his Common Sense site another evil: lying or deliberately misdiagnosing the problem so that it fits the story. The media is rushing to portray these crimes as examples of white supremacy, when no recent high profile attacker has been a white supremacist, and many are not even white. The political class is contorting to find a way to blame white supremacy or the legacy of Trumpism. Why? Because when the aggressor is a neo-Nazi, it is a moral gift. When he belongs to a group that is also the target of hate crimes, conviction becomes much more difficult. In reality, the worth of a victim should not depend on the identity of his attacker. Pandemic Diary: When Leaders Scare In a recent press conference, CDC boss Rochelle Walensky warned of impending disaster, following small bumps in COVID cases, Isaac Schorr notes to the National Review, even though the Associated Press says President Bidens’ coronavirus briefings are based more on facts than fulfillment. The truth? The country is barely heading into dire straits, with the virus becoming less dangerous every day as more Americans are vaccinated. And there was nothing odd about Walensky admitting to feelings of impending doom. Yet the media see any optimism or lifting of restrictions as reckless and any pessimism as responsible and wobbly. In December, Schorr urged the ruling class not to scare Americans into complying with thoughtless regulations. Unfortunately, neither Team Biden nor the press listened to my advice. Conservative: Delta should stick to flying When Atlanta-based Delta Airlines took a stand against Georgia’s new election law, it drew criticism from all sides, which, writes the Washington Examiners Byron York, should serve as a lesson for CEOs who turn to political activists. Delta initially praised the improvements to the bill, but it sparked an ugly comeback from the left: #BoycottDelta quickly showed up on Twitter, which shook Delta CEO Ed Bastian and issued a new statement, this time calling the bill unacceptable. Yet that, in turn, caught the attention of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who noted that Delta himself had been engaged in the legislative process and voiced no objections. Maybe companies like Delta should steer clear of hot political controversies and just steal. Libertarian: ban on illegal expulsion from CDCs The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to expand its ban on illegal deportation, deplores the reasons Christian Britschgi. The Trump team imposed it in September, and now a third renewal, based on claims it remains necessary despite the decline in deaths and the rollout of vaccines, extends it until June 30. The ban prevents tenants earning up to $ 99,000 ($ 198,000 for contributors) from being evicted for non-payment of rent if they claim to have lost income or have unforeseen medical bills. Three federal district courts have ruled it illegal, but it is still in effect across most of the country. Landlords are calling it unsustainable, and approving $ 46.55 billion in rent assistance during the pandemic is expected to reduce the risk of eviction for tenants behind on their bills. Compiled by the Editorial Board of The Post

