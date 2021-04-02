Defending SBY-AHY, Democrats urge Moeldoko to apologize to Jokowi

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Democratic Partydenies having made any allegations of involvement of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) behind the Deli Serdang Extraordinary Congress (KLB), the leadership of the Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) Moeldoko).

Election-winning Democratic Corps leader (Bapilu) denied the issue raised by spokesman for the KLB version of the Democratic Party, Muhammad Rahmad.

"No, there is a problem. Never (accused Jokowi)," Andi said.





In line with Andi, the head of the Democratic Party’s Strategic Communications Agency, Herzaky Mahendra Putra, urged Moeldoko to apologize to Jokowi.

“As for the president, that’s clear. KSP Moeldoko needs to focus on his task of helping the president. In fact, he is then busy with his personal ambitions,” Herzaky explained.

According to Herzaky, the KLB version of the Democratic camp often bears the president’s name on several occasions. They tried to confront the president and the legitimate Democratic Party, led by AHY.

“The Moeldoko gang should therefore apologize to the people and to President Joko Widodo,” he concluded.

In addition, Herzaky also demanded that Moldoko apologize to the people as there are no democratic values ​​that can be emulated. In fact, the Moeldoko gang, he says, has, over the past two months, exhibited behavior that has disobeyed the law and ignored ethics, morals and desirability.

According to him, from the outset, it was clear that the Sibolangit KLB was illegal and did not respect existing laws and regulations as well as the internal rules of the Democratic Party which had been ratified by the state.

Previously, Rahmad had urged the Chairman of the High Council of the Democratic Party, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and President General Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) to apologize to President Jokowi and Moeldoko.

According to Rahmad, their accusation regarding the government’s involvement in the implementation of Democrat KLB in Deli Serdang was false. Indeed, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Kemenkumham) rejected the request for approval of the results management of the KLB.

“As servants of the faith, and before the fasting month of Ramadan, we hope that SBY and AHY would like to apologize to President Jokowi, the government and Mr. Moeldoko, for making all kinds of accusations,” Rahmad said in a written statement. , Friday (2/4).).

On Wednesday (31/3), Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly rejected Moeldoko’s democratic leadership following the Extraordinary Congress (KLB) in Deli Serdang, north Sumatra.

Yasonna also referred to those who until now believed the government was embroiled in the Democratic Party chaos.

Kemenkumham’s decision makes AHY still recognized as the legitimate president of the Democrats based on the results of Congress 2020 by the government. Yasonna called on the Moeldoko camp to take the party’s internal affairs to court.

Previously, AHY Democrats accused the government of playing a role in the coup process through the KLB. In addition, the results of the KLB nominated Moeldoko as general chairman of the Democratic Party.

One of the parties that suspect the government is involved, namely senior Democrat Andi Mallarangeng. Apart from that, a number of political observers, one of them from the University of Andalas, namely Feri Amsari, share the same opinion.

“So far I see that all of Moeldoko’s steps are impossible without the president’s blessing. How could a KSP leader act without the president’s knowledge? It’s impossible,” Feri Amsari said on the 9th. March.

