US lifts Trump sanctions on Hague prosecutor, seeking cooperation





WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden on Friday rescinded sanctions imposed by Donald Trump on the top prosecutor at the International Criminal Court as the new administration seeks a more cooperative approach in a dispute that has alienated its allies.

In a move that angered European partners, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last year denounced The Hague’s “kangaroo court” and imposed both financial sanctions and a visa ban on the Hague. United States to its Gambian-born chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda.

Pompeo acted after opening an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by US military personnel in Afghanistan.

The Hague tribunal has further annoyed the United States by opening an investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories by Israel, an American ally who rejects the authority of the court.

Pompeo’s successor Antony Blinken said the United States continued to “strongly disagree” with measures taken in Afghanistan and Israel.

“We believe, however, that our concerns regarding these cases would be better addressed through engagement with all stakeholders in the ICC process rather than through the imposition of sanctions,” Blinken said in a statement.

Biden revoked a Trump sanctions executive order, also lifting sanctions against senior ICC official Phakiso Mochochoko and visa bans on other court staff.

Bensouda is quitting her job in June and will be replaced by British human rights lawyer Karim Khan, who can now open his job without the burden of impending sanctions.

Blinken said he was encouraged by the reforms undertaken by the court, which has also come under scrutiny on internal issues, including judges’ salaries.

He noted that the United States had supported specific international judicial initiatives aimed at accountability for war crimes or crimes against humanity, including in the Balkans, Cambodia and Rwanda.

“Our support for the rule of law, access to justice and accountability for mass atrocities are important US national security interests that are protected and advanced by engaging with the rest of the world to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow, ”said Blinken.

‘RESTORATION OF US IDEALS’

Blinken announced the decision days before the administration responded to a lawsuit against Trump’s executive order filed by the Open Society Justice Initiative, which promotes human rights and democracy.

James Goldston, executive director of the initiative, hailed Biden’s action as a “restoration of American ideals.”

“The United States has long used sanctions to punish perpetrators of human rights violations, but never before has this tool been used to punish an independent tribunal seeking justice for victims of atrocities,” he said. he declares.

Human Rights Watch praised Biden for ending “this unprecedented and downright distorted use of sanctions” and for turning the page on “Trump’s assault on the global rule of law.”

Trump, in his last weeks in office, granted clemency to three US soldiers convicted of crimes in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, one of the men who later met him.

Critics said Trump’s intervention undermined his argument in ICC sanctions – that the United States had its own judicial system capable of ensuring accountability.

While Democratic administrations have been more pro-ICC, the United States remains outside the Rome Statute which established the tribunal with little chance of joining it amid intense opposition from Republicans.

The US Congress even passed a law in 2002 authorizing military force to release any US personnel detained by the court, theoretically giving the president the power to invade the Netherlands, a NATO ally.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos