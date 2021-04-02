The stadium has a carnival atmosphere to welcome Modi





A carnival atmosphere reigned at the Karyavattom Sports Hub-Greenfield International Stadium, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a campaign rally on Friday. Some of the young and old who intervened to listen to Mr. Modi were seen wearing T-shirts featuring the BJP flag or its ballot symbol, the lotus. Others held party flags, placards with photos of the prime minister and various candidates, and colorful posters. A few others wore eye-catching masks and umbrellas. The young supporters who ran with flags, cheered the speakers and the candidates added to the festive atmosphere. A few candidates spoke until the Prime Minister arrived, taking the opportunity to make a last-minute appeal to voters. The candidates applauded Sobha Surendran, from Kazhakuttam constituency, received great applause when she was described by organizers as Malikappuram and Jhansi Rani. Actor Krishnakumar G., Kummanam Rajasekharan, VV Rajesh, PK Krishnadas, Chenkal S. Rajasekharan Nair and Karamana Jayan were also warmly received. Huge flexible planks of Mr. Modi and BJP President JP Nadda were erected in the stadium and the flowery podium in front of the north pavilion had an arch with the slogan Kerala with Modi in English and Malayalam. The green grass of the stadium, the only field in Kerala to host international cricket matches, was reserved for VVIPs and mediapersons. The cricket pitch in the middle was barricaded to prevent damage and organizers continually made announcements, asking executives to confine themselves to the gallery. Some anxious moments were seen when a group of young people participated in a rally on the ground with masks and banners. We support Metroman. By the time Mr. Modi landed on the scene at 7:22 p.m., the galleries were full. The Prime Minister received a standing ovation as he greeted supporters. He finished his speech at 8:10 p.m. and soon the galleries were empty.

