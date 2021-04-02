Biden administration reverses Trump decision, to provide $ 1 billion more per month in emergency food aid





Bidens Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Thursday called for the voluntary rejection of the agencies’ appeal in these cases, reaching a deal that will provide $ 1 billion per month in additional food assistance to around 25 million people in very low income American households.

As of this month, households that had not received at least $ 95 per month in benefits increased through emergency allowances during the pandemic because they were already at or near receiving the current maximum benefit will now be eligible for additional benefits. Benefit levels will remain unchanged for households that received increased payments of at least $ 95 per month. States may need a few weeks to update their systems and gain additional benefits for participants, “but navigation should be smooth from now on,” said Stacy Dean, deputy assistant secretary of USDA.

Washington post

Boehner has harsh words for his ex-colleagues

Former House Speaker John Boehner isn’t holding back in his upcoming book, On the House, in which he promises to share colorful stories of the Halls of Power, the smoky rooms around the Halls of Power and his bus legendary tour.

In an essay adapted from the book and published by Politico on Friday, Boehner unloads on right-wing media figures and several fellow Republicans. The former Ohio congressman describes the Republican takeover of the House of Representatives in 2010 and the beginnings of the populist far right.

Incrementalism? Compromise? It wasn’t their thing. Many of them wanted to blow up Washington, writes Boehner of the Class of Lawmakers of 2010.

In the essay, titled Panic Rooms, Birth Certificates and the Birth of GOP Paranoia, Boehner says almost anyone could have been elected in mid-term in 2010 as long as they were a Republican.

You could be a total jerk and get elected just by having an R next to your name and that year, by the way, we picked up quite a few in that category, he writes.

And when they arrived in Congress, things did not improve, according to Boehners.

I had to explain how to get things done. Much of that went straight through the ears of most of them, especially those who didn’t have brains that bothered them, he says.

Boehners’ book is expected to be published later this month. He also recorded an audio version of the book, in which he comes out of the script in a colorful way, according to Axios.

Globe staff

University board censors GOP president for witch comment

LANSING, Michigan The University of Michigans board of trustees on Friday censured a Republican regent who called states Democratic female leaders as witches the GOP would prepare for a stake fire in the 2022 election.

Ron Weiser, who chairs the Michigan Republican Party, said he took full responsibility for his ill-chosen words to activists, but said he would not resign despite the board’s call to his resignation.

I pledge to participate in a respectful dialogue in the future and challenge my colleagues and others to do the same. I won’t be canceled, he said in a virtual meeting.

The regents said they had no legal authority to remove Weiser because he was elected by the public. But they said he should resign because his violent and sexist language endangered the lives of state and federal elected officials and attracted negative attention from the school.

Weiser, 75, recently sparked outrage by referring to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as witches on several occasions. Further, he joked about the assassination “ when pressed by members of the crowd who were angry that two GOP congressmen voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump because of the murderous riot on the Capitol.

Associated press

US sanctions falsely target Italian restaurant company

On the last day President Donald Trump was in office in January, his administration announced new sanctions against a restaurant business in Verona, Italy.

According to the US Treasury, the measures were aimed at defeating a network that was trying to evade US sanctions on the Venezuelan oil sector.

But for Alessandro Bazzoni, the owner of the catering company, it was a puzzling decision. He was not involved in the escape of sanctions with Venezuela.

And yet, his bank accounts were now blocked by the US sanctions that targeted him.

I found out that I was blacklisted one morning two months ago at the bank, when I saw my checking accounts blocked, Bazzoni told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on Friday.

I thought it was a joke. Look, it’s February 1, not April 1, I told the manager, but it was all true, he said.

The US Treasury announced this week that it was removing the company linked to Bazzoni, a restaurant company that shares an address with its pizzeria, Dolce Gusto, from its sanctions blacklist.

A design agency in Porto Torres, Italy, was also removed from the Foreign Assets Control Office’s list of specially designated nationals and stranded people without explanation, according to the statement on Wednesday.

For Bazzoni, the problem was a case of mistaken identity. The US government had taken an interest in an Italian citizen by the name of Alessandro Bazzoni, who they said had been one of the main facilitators of a network designed to help sanctioned Venezuelan state-owned company PDVSA to sell oil gross.

But this Bazzoni was not the same Bazzoni as the owner of the pizzeria in Verona. The 45-year-old restaurateur, already facing difficult times due to the pandemic, told Corriere della Sera that the freezing of his account could have been disastrous.

The Treasury did not respond to a request for comment, but an anonymous official told the Hill newspaper this week that names had been removed from the SDN’s list to avoid inadvertently harming innocent parties.

Washington post

