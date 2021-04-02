Britons to enjoy pub gardens, shops and hairdressers from April 12 as Boris Johnson unlocks Britain

BORIS Johnson will give the green light to pub gardens, shops and hairdressers to reopen on April 12 when he addresses the nation on Monday.

While warning families not to bend the rules by meeting indoors or groups of more than six at Easter, the Prime Minister will announce that cases and deaths have fallen enough to give the next phase of unlock.

4 Boris Johnson will give the green light to pub gardens, shops and hairdressers to reopen on April 12 Credit: Getty

4 Prime Minister to announce cases and deaths have dropped enough to give next phase of unlock Credit: Getty

Multiple sources told The Sun the Prime Minister “is confident” that the good news Covid data allows for an easing of restrictions and will give retailers and homeowners the promised 7-day notice in a Monday holiday address.

Outdoor stores, breweries, gymnasiums and restaurants will be allowed to reopen after 99 days of shutdown.

April 12 marks five weeks since the lockdown was first eased on March 8, when schools reopened.

The next round of restrictions is expected to be lifted five weeks later, on May 17, when its hoped-for hospitality can be used inside and families can meet inside.

The good news of Good Friday comes as vaccine data has exploded and bug cases and deaths have plummeted.

JAB IN THE ARM

The latest data showed 36,249,902 shots have been administered in the UK so far, 31,301,267 were first doses – an increase of 153,823 on Thursday.

Some 4,948,635 were second doses, an increase of 435,177, with half of those over 80 having now been stung twice.

And cases of the bug fell by a quarter last week – yesterday there were only 3,402 confirmed cases – down 26.6% in seven days.

But in a video message, the prime minister insisted the country is “not yet” at the stage where families and friends can meet indoors, even if they have been vaccinated.

Mr Johnson added: “We are truly in a world where you can meet friends and family outside under the six or two household rule.

“And while friends and family can be vaccinated, vaccines don’t provide 100% protection and that’s why we just have to be careful.

“We do not believe that they reduce or entirely eliminate the risk of transmission.”

Sources in Downing Street defended the strict rules for jabs, saying the roadmap was carefully crafted to prevent cases from tripping and data was still unclear on the effectiveness of the shots to be cut the transmission.

Mr Johnson is also expected to unveil vaccine passport plans to allow companies to drop social distancing measures this summer if they verify punters have been tricked or tested.

But it faces a growing backlash from the hospitality industry for the plan.

UK Hospitality said it would be a huge unfair burden on the already hammered sector and urged to rethink.

But Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden replied: “This is not about a vaccine passport, it is about looking for ways to prove that you are protected by Covid, whether you have been tested or that you have received the vaccine.

“Obviously no decision has been made on this, as we have to weigh different factors, ethical considerations etc., but it can be a way to ensure that we can get more people to do the things they like. “