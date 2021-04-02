Politics
Britons to enjoy pub gardens, shops and hairdressers from April 12 as Boris Johnson unlocks Britain
BORIS Johnson will give the green light to pub gardens, shops and hairdressers to reopen on April 12 when he addresses the nation on Monday.
While warning families not to bend the rules by meeting indoors or groups of more than six at Easter, the Prime Minister will announce that cases and deaths have fallen enough to give the next phase of unlock.
Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest news and updates…
Multiple sources told The Sun the Prime Minister “is confident” that the good news Covid data allows for an easing of restrictions and will give retailers and homeowners the promised 7-day notice in a Monday holiday address.
Outdoor stores, breweries, gymnasiums and restaurants will be allowed to reopen after 99 days of shutdown.
April 12 marks five weeks since the lockdown was first eased on March 8, when schools reopened.
The next round of restrictions is expected to be lifted five weeks later, on May 17, when its hoped-for hospitality can be used inside and families can meet inside.
The good news of Good Friday comes as vaccine data has exploded and bug cases and deaths have plummeted.
JAB IN THE ARM
The latest data showed 36,249,902 shots have been administered in the UK so far, 31,301,267 were first doses – an increase of 153,823 on Thursday.
Some 4,948,635 were second doses, an increase of 435,177, with half of those over 80 having now been stung twice.
And cases of the bug fell by a quarter last week – yesterday there were only 3,402 confirmed cases – down 26.6% in seven days.
But in a video message, the prime minister insisted the country is “not yet” at the stage where families and friends can meet indoors, even if they have been vaccinated.
Mr Johnson added: “We are truly in a world where you can meet friends and family outside under the six or two household rule.
“And while friends and family can be vaccinated, vaccines don’t provide 100% protection and that’s why we just have to be careful.
“We do not believe that they reduce or entirely eliminate the risk of transmission.”
Sources in Downing Street defended the strict rules for jabs, saying the roadmap was carefully crafted to prevent cases from tripping and data was still unclear on the effectiveness of the shots to be cut the transmission.
Mr Johnson is also expected to unveil vaccine passport plans to allow companies to drop social distancing measures this summer if they verify punters have been tricked or tested.
But it faces a growing backlash from the hospitality industry for the plan.
LUCKY TICKET
Lucky Briton wins € 122m jackpot
BLAZE HORROR
Man found dead after morning fire at Fife’s house as cops probe the blaze
HOTEL INVOICE
Margaret Ferrier cuts hotel expenses on Covid trip to London
RAIL HORROR
Man hit by train at Motherwell station as cops lock scene
ROAD DRAMA
A85 closed in both directions after a crash in the road with an 84 mile diversion in place
MAULED TO DEATH
Woman mutilated to death by two escaped dogs after jumping in her garden
UK Hospitality said it would be a huge unfair burden on the already hammered sector and urged to rethink.
But Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden replied: “This is not about a vaccine passport, it is about looking for ways to prove that you are protected by Covid, whether you have been tested or that you have received the vaccine.
“Obviously no decision has been made on this, as we have to weigh different factors, ethical considerations etc., but it can be a way to ensure that we can get more people to do the things they like. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]