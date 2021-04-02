Turkish Super Lig set to return after international break





ANKARA The leading Turkish soccer division’s Super Lig will continue with Saturday’s matches after a 12-day international break. The opening match of week 32 will be played on Saturday between Hes Kablo Kayserispor and Goztepe. The game will begin at 1:30 p.m. local time (1030GMT). On Saturday, Galatasaray will visit Atakas Hatayspor. Galatasaray’s two center-backs Christian Luyindama of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Brazil’s Marcao, and US right-back DeAndre Yedlin are suspended for this game. According to football data website Transfermarkt, Turkish Galatasaray midfielders Taylan Antalyali and Emre Kilinc have tested positive for the coronavirus. So these two will also miss the game against Hatayspor. Meanwhile, Gabonese Hatayspor striker Aaron Boupendza has also contracted the virus and will not be able to play the game. Boupendza are the club’s main threat, scoring 18 goals in 26 league appearances this season. Galatasaray, second, has 61 points in the standings, three points behind leader Besiktas. There is also one game left in Besiktas. Promoted to Super Lig this season, Hatayspor is in seventh place with 46 points. The match between Hatayspor and Galatasaray will start at 19:00 local time (1600 GMT). – Besiktas leaders to meet with Kasimpasa Besiktas, who is now at the top of the Super Lig, will face Kasimpasa in an away game on Sunday. Algerian Black Eagles winger Rachid Ghezzal has been suspended for this match. In addition, Cameroonian Besiktas striker Vincent Aboubakar could miss Kasimpasa’s match due to muscle tension in his thigh. Aboubakar, one of the integral parts of the squad, has scored 15 league goals for Besiktas this season. Kasimpasa regular Armin Hodzic had an unknown injury. The 26-year-old forward has not played since late February. The match at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium will start at 7:00 p.m. local time (1600 GMT). – Fenerbahce will host the last place Denizlispor Title contenders Fenerbahce will play a home game against Yukatel Denizlispor. Denizlispor is in last position with 25 points. This is a must have game for the Yellow Canaries to stay in the race for the Super Lig title. Fenerbahce, third, racked up 59 points to chase Galatasaray archers in the league table. Emre Belozoglu, who became the club’s sporting director last year, will lead the senior squad as interim manager as Erol Bulut was sacked last week for the team’s poor form. Transfermarkt said Fenerbahce midfielder Irfan Can Kahveci and defender Nazim Sangare have tested positive for the coronavirus. German Istanbul team star Mesut Ozil is still troubled by a broken ankle ligament. Fenerbahce will host Denizlispor at Ulker Stadium on Monday as the match kicks off at 7 p.m. local time (1600 GMT). – Super Lig lights: Saturday: Hes Kablo Kayserispor – Goztepe Caykur Rizespor vs. Fatih Karagumruk Demir Sivasspor Group – Trabzonspor Atakas Hatayspor – Galatasaray Sunday: Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor – Ittifak Holding Konyaspor MKE Ankaragucu – Fraport TAV Antalyaspor Medipol Basaksehir – Yeni Malatyaspor Aytemiz Alanyaspor – Genclerbirligi Kasimpasa – Besiktas Monday: Fenerbahce – Yukatel Denizlispor The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos