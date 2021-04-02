West: Trump’s Lawyer Reveal Book Must-Read | Morrison County Register





On March 19, Michael Cohen met for the eighth time with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Let it sink in for a moment.

Michael Cohen, you may remember, was Donald Trumps’ personal lawyer and mender of all legal issues Trump faced for over 11 years. Ultimately, in trying to help Trump, he broke the law.

On August 21, 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion, lying to Congress and making false statements to a bank. Of these, he maintains his innocence over all except lying to Congress.

Regardless, for his troubles, Cohen was sentenced to three years in a federal minimum security prison in upstate New York and expelled.

Due to COVID, he is now confined to the house with an ankle bracelet. In prison, then at home, he wrote a book, Disloyal, which deserves more attention than it received when it was released last September. Many revealing books have been written about Donald Trump and his rise to power, but none can say more than Cohens’ book. As Cohen wrote, I knew Trump better than anyone. In some ways, I knew him better than even his family, as I witnessed the real man, at strip clubs, shady business meetings, and the unattended moments when he revealed who he really was. : a cheater, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con artist.

Every Trump supporter in central Minnesota, and they are legion, should read the book. They may then want to reconsider their unconditional loyalty to Trump and their aspiration for his return to the White House in 2025.

Trump took office on the wave of resentment that developed over the patronizing attitudes of the elites who ruled this nation from Bush’s first presidency until 2016. His victory would have been a blow to the little guy, though it’s still strange that anyone would think that a billionaire is for or even understands little guys. Cohen describes in detail, for example, how Trump ordered the cheapest Benjamin Moore paint to be used at his Doral country club in Florida. The paint began to peel off soon after, and, Cohen writes, Trump demanded that the paint be redone at the contractor’s expense, even though the contractor had applied the ordered paint. Cohen adds: With Trump, there was always the domino effect: When he screwed one small business down, he hurt others, the impact rippling through family businesses struggling to make ends meet.

Cohen writes: The cosmic joke was that Trump had convinced a vast swathe of working-class whites in the Midwest that he cared for their well-being. The truth was, he didn’t care. Guns Criminalizing Abortion Trump took these conservative positions not because he believed in them, but because they were his path to power.

Cohen broke the law because he started a shell company in Delaware and gave it $ 130,000 of his own money to reimburse pornstar Stormy Daniels, for an affair she allegedly had with Trump. The reason he used his own money, Cohen writes, is that former National Enquirer editor David Pecker refused to put in more money. Cohen says Pecker was stiffened by Trump about the refund after Pecker had already paid another woman for her silence in another matter with Trump.

On the morning of April 9, 2018, without warning, Cohens’ home and office was raided by FBI agents. Cohen now believes Trump knew about the raid in advance, but did not warn him. However, that day he called the White House, left a message for Trump to call back, and Trump did. Trump told him: Stay strong. I’ve got your back. You will be fine. It was the last time Cohen spoke to Trump.

Cohen describes himself as Trump’s closest confidant for 11 years, but since Cohens’ arrest Trump has done everything to distance himself from Cohen. Disloyal recounts how Cohen was sucked into Trump’s orbit and how he ended up losing everything.

The Washington Post reported on March 8 that at least six investigations are underway and may involve Trump. Cohen concludes, Trump knows full well that he is guilty of the same crimes that resulted in my conviction and incarceration. He also knows that I would be a star witness in this case and that I would reserve fundamental proof of his guilt.

Without the President’s immunity from prosecution, Trump will almost certainly face criminal charges in New York state. He would likely be sentenced for both federal and state charges and face serious prison terms. It’s Donald Trump’s biggest fear in life, trust me, and if he doesn’t get re-elected, it will be his fate and he knows it.

Trump supporters, you really should read this book. Then think about who you want to apply the policies that made you defend Trump. Then find someone less imperfect to move them forward. I am not in favor of Cohens’ prediction, but only find that it is difficult to find the time to get elected while doing harm.

