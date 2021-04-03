A big effort aims to elect candidates with a scientific background





RALEIGH, NC An advocacy group plans to spend millions next year to elect more doctors, scientists and other professionals, saying the pandemic and Donald Trump’s handling of it have strongly underscored the need to bring people with scientific knowledge into policy making.

314 Action, a nonprofit with offices in Philadelphia and Washington, DC, says it plans to spend $ 50 million on next year’s congressional races, much of which is aimed at helping Democrats secure competitive seats in the US Senate in North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The group formed months before Trump’s presidency, but its mission took on new urgency as it withdrew from the Paris climate agreement, spread false claims about wind power, and even spoke out inject a disinfectant to fight COVID-19. With the coronavirus pandemic on the minds of Americans, 314 Action sees an opportunity to bring more attention to environmental and medical issues that it believes could be best addressed by policymakers who understand both politics. and the science at stake.

A d

Trump “took what looked like a war on science and turned it into a direct war on facts,” said Shaughnessy Naughton, founder and president of 314 Action. I think this has motivated many scientists to realize that these problems were not going to be solved on their own and they had to mobilize and get involved.

Naughton, who formed the group in 2016 after running for Congress in Pennsylvania and losing, has had some early success. 314 Action supported former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly for the US Senate in Arizona and Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, a former geologist, for the Senate in 2020. The group was also an early supporter of the RN Lauren Underwood, who won her 2018 election for the US House of Illinois and has since started the Black Maternal Health Caucus.

Hickenlooper calls the 2016 Trumps election a wake-up call to anyone who cares about a better future, but he also says Democrats need to effectively reach voters without making Trump the primary focus.

A d

We shouldn’t have to have a scapegoat going on to get people to recognize the incredible importance of this process of observing the world around you and then using what you’ve learned to try and create a better future. , says Hickenlooper. It is the essence of human effort. We shouldn’t need scapegoats for this.

The organization seeks to become the EMILY roster for science-based applicants, adopting some of the Democratic Women’s Group models for recruiting, training, and financial support for applicants. And 314 Action says she will get involved in contested Democratic primaries, where her influence may be most visible. The group hopes to raise and spend $ 50 million largely from individual donors midway through 2022.

It has grown exponentially from 40,000 members when it was founded in 2016 to 400,000 midway through 2018 and now has a network of 6 million supporters. He raised $ 22 million in the 2020 election cycle.

A d

The organization says it is preparing to spend millions in 2022 in Ohio to support a potential candidate who rose to prominence during the pandemic. It also aims to help maintain and expand a Democratic majority in the Senate through independent spending and direct donations to candidates in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Josh Morrow, executive director of 314 Action, tries to recruit Joan Higginbotham, the third black woman to go to space. She lives in Charlotte and has never run for public office. He wants Higginbotham to join a growing group of Democratic candidates vying for a US Senate seat in North Carolina left vacant by Republican Richard Burr.

Dr Amy Acton, a former public health director for Ohio, is considering running for the U.S. Senate seat through Republican Senator Rob Portman. Acton is a public health researcher whose briefings on COVID-19 alongside Republican Governor Mike DeWine last year garnered widespread attention.

A d

Acton, a 55-year-old Democrat, has faced a backlash in the Republican-dominated state over restrictive health orders she signed. Armed demonstrators even showed up in front of his suburban home.

Just looking at what she was doing with COVID, how she was handling the response, we were very impressed with her, Morrow said.

Acton could face a formidable main challenge from Tim Ryan, a veteran Democratic Congressman who unsuccessfully ran for the 2020 cycle presidency. Neither she nor Ryan have officially entered the Senate race. ‘Ohio.

Trump’s election sparked a Mars for Science event in April 2017, which 314 Action used as a recruiting opportunity. It was launched a year earlier with minimal attention, but has since trained several hundred interested candidates through a subcontractor.

To some extent, 314 Action is trying to help Democrats catch up. Republicans have had notable success in electing doctors: all current Senate doctors are Republicans. But Democrats also have a scientific record of success. This month, President Joe Biden asked former Florida Senator Bill Nelson, who flew on the space shuttle just before the Challenger crash, to lead NASA. John Glenn of Ohio, the third American in space and the first to orbit Earth, was also a prominent member of Democratic circles, who served as a Democrat in the Senate for more than 24 years.

A d

Joe Fuld, founder of Campaign Workshop, a Washington-based Democratic political consultancy, conducted trainings for 314 Action in Chicago, San Francisco and Pennsylvania in 2018 and 2019. He said he briefed interested candidates on the importance of personalize science. matters to voters, such as water quality. He also informed them of the reality of spending a lot of time calling donors and not working on political issues that they may be passionate about.

The image of a cordial, shy, introverted scientist, ignorant of political calculations or the way of speaking in simple sentences does not necessarily ring true. After the two or three days of training are over, around 40% to 50% of the participants ultimately decide to show up, while the rest become stronger local activists, Fuld said.

With Trump removed from office, Fuld wants candidates to highlight long-term issues such as climate change and infrastructure and describe what he sees as continued erosion of science under GOP leadership.

A d

The fact that we are now dealing with COVID, with climate change, these are attractive reasons for people to vote for science candidates, Fuld said. You don’t need Trump to be a part of it.

___

Associated Press editor Julie Carr Smyth contributed to this report from Columbus, Ohio.

___

Follow Anderson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BryanRAnderson.

___

Anderson is a member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative corps. Report for America is a national, nonprofit service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on secret issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos