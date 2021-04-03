Politics
Boris Johnson set to give green light for England to reopen on April 12 as lockdown restrictions ease
Boris Johnson is preparing to give the go-ahead for a major easing of lockdown restrictions in England on April 12 with the reopening of non-essential stores and the go-ahead for pubs and restaurants to serve outdoors.
Ministers and their scientific advisers were reassured by the continued decline in the number of deaths, hospitalizations and new cases over the past month despite the reopening of schools.
Against this backdrop, Mr Johnson is set to endorse the move to the second step of his planned roadmap out of lockdown in an announcement on Easter Monday. He will automatically approve the decision in a final meeting with the advisers during the week.
The move will allow non-essential retailers, hairdressers, gyms, zoos, theme parks and public buildings such as libraries to reopen on Monday, April 12.
Restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars will be permitted to serve outdoors to seated customers of two households or in groups limited to six people. Self-catering vacations will also resume.
In a further easing of restrictions, nursing home residents will be allowed to receive two regular visitors starting April 12. Visitors will be allowed to bring infants with them.
In Scotland, the reopening of non-essential retail is underway between April and April 26. Scottish pubs, restaurants and cafes will open their doors outdoors on April 26 with a surfew at 10pm.
All Welsh shops will also be allowed to reopen on April 12, when travel restrictions on travel to and from Wales will be lifted. Outdoor hospitality is scheduled to resume on April 26.
The United Kingdom recorded 3,402 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, the lowest daily figure since mid-September and 52 Covid-related deaths. The average number of deaths fell by more than a third last week.
Mr Johnson is also due to take stock of plans for home-use vaccine passports on Monday.
The issue is proving to be hugely controversial, with more than 70 MPs from all parties condemning suggestions that people might have to prove they have been vaccinated, tested or have ever had Covid before being allowed in pubs, entertainment venues or sports stadiums.
Mr Johnson is likely to say that no firm decision has been made on the issue of coronavirus certificates, but to confirm that the pilots will be executed at FA Cup fixtures and other sporting events.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: No decision has been made on this as we have to weigh different factors, ethical considerations etc., but it may be a way to ensure more people come back do the things they love. .
The Prime Minister is not expected to provide a firm date on the resumption of international travel following the increase in the number of cases in popular holiday destinations such as France and Italy, although he has confirmed that the vaccine passports will certainly be included in travel abroad.
Ministers are considering a new traffic light system under which travel to Red List countries with high infection rates would be banned.
People returning from Amber Countries should be quarantined for up to 10 days, while vacationers from Green List destinations will not have to self-isolate if they test negative.
Openness: what is allowed in the UK?
The next milestone in the easing of the lockout in England on April 12 will be the reopening of a series of businesses in hopes of slowing the struggling economy. The second step in England’s lockdown roadmap allows hospitality venues such as pubs and restaurants to open for alfresco table service with the rule of six remaining in place.
All non-essential businesses will be allowed to open, as will personal care businesses such as hairdressers. Indoor recreation facilities such as gymnasiums, swimming pools and spas will open.
Overnight stays can resume in self-contained accommodations, while zoos, theme parks, drive-in theaters, and drive-in shows can also open.
Public buildings, such as libraries and community centers, may only be open to visits by groups of unique households. Children can also resume indoor sports activities.
In Scotland, the stay-at-home order was lifted on Friday, replaced with a stay-at-home message designed to keep people in their local authority area. Further retail restrictions will be eased on Monday, while cafes, restaurants and gyms can open on April 26.
Indoor socialization is expected to return on May 17, while the number of cases remains low, with theaters and events included.
In Wales, more shops and services will be allowed to reopen on April 12, subject to favorable public health conditions, with all pupils in schools returning to face-to-face education on the same day.
Northern Ireland reverted to a match rule under the rule of six on Thursday. Golf courses have opened, but clubs must remain closed.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]