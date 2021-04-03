Boris Johnson set to give green light for England to reopen on April 12 as lockdown restrictions ease

Boris Johnson is preparing to give the go-ahead for a major easing of lockdown restrictions in England on April 12 with the reopening of non-essential stores and the go-ahead for pubs and restaurants to serve outdoors.

Ministers and their scientific advisers were reassured by the continued decline in the number of deaths, hospitalizations and new cases over the past month despite the reopening of schools.

Against this backdrop, Mr Johnson is set to endorse the move to the second step of his planned roadmap out of lockdown in an announcement on Easter Monday. He will automatically approve the decision in a final meeting with the advisers during the week.

The move will allow non-essential retailers, hairdressers, gyms, zoos, theme parks and public buildings such as libraries to reopen on Monday, April 12.

Restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars will be permitted to serve outdoors to seated customers of two households or in groups limited to six people. Self-catering vacations will also resume.

In a further easing of restrictions, nursing home residents will be allowed to receive two regular visitors starting April 12. Visitors will be allowed to bring infants with them.

In Scotland, the reopening of non-essential retail is underway between April and April 26. Scottish pubs, restaurants and cafes will open their doors outdoors on April 26 with a surfew at 10pm.

All Welsh shops will also be allowed to reopen on April 12, when travel restrictions on travel to and from Wales will be lifted. Outdoor hospitality is scheduled to resume on April 26.

The United Kingdom recorded 3,402 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, the lowest daily figure since mid-September and 52 Covid-related deaths. The average number of deaths fell by more than a third last week.

Mr Johnson is also due to take stock of plans for home-use vaccine passports on Monday.

The issue is proving to be hugely controversial, with more than 70 MPs from all parties condemning suggestions that people might have to prove they have been vaccinated, tested or have ever had Covid before being allowed in pubs, entertainment venues or sports stadiums.

Mr Johnson is likely to say that no firm decision has been made on the issue of coronavirus certificates, but to confirm that the pilots will be executed at FA Cup fixtures and other sporting events.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: No decision has been made on this as we have to weigh different factors, ethical considerations etc., but it may be a way to ensure more people come back do the things they love. .

The Prime Minister is not expected to provide a firm date on the resumption of international travel following the increase in the number of cases in popular holiday destinations such as France and Italy, although he has confirmed that the vaccine passports will certainly be included in travel abroad.

Ministers are considering a new traffic light system under which travel to Red List countries with high infection rates would be banned.

People returning from Amber Countries should be quarantined for up to 10 days, while vacationers from Green List destinations will not have to self-isolate if they test negative.